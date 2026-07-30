CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Students Allege Chapter Wise Weightage Ignored Demand Grace Marks

The CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam 2026 has become a major concern for students across the country. Many students who appeared for the July 28 exam said the paper was harder than the main board exams. Their biggest fear is the result. A low score may affect college admission and future plans. As a result many students are now asking CBSE Board to award them with grace marks and adopt a more student friendly evaluation process. Read the article to know more details.

Why Students Want Grace Marks in CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam ?

Around 1.63 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination held on July 28, 2026. Soon after the exam many students took to social media and shared their frustration. Several of them said the paper level felt tougher than expected. Some also claimed the questions did not match the unusual chapter wise weightage. For these students the supplementary exam is not just another test. It is a second chance to qualify for higher studies. Many are worried that strict checking may stop them from getting admission to colleges.Some students even appealed to CBSE to pass all candidates with grace marks. Others asked for moderation of 15 to 20 marks in up to two subjects. Their main goal is to meet the 75 percent eligibility rule that many colleges require. Education creator Anurag Tyagi also supported students and urged CBSE to act with fairness. He said students are trying hard to rebuild their future and should not face more injustice at this stage.