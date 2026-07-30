CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Students Allege Chapter Wise Weightage Ignored Demand Grace Marks
Around 1.63 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 Improvement Exam held on July 28, 2026 are demanding grace marks to be awarded, copies to be checked fairly as the question paper did not match the unusual CBSE chapter wise weightage. Read the article to know more details.
The CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam 2026 has become a major concern for students across the country. Many students who appeared for the July 28 exam said the paper was harder than the main board exams. Their biggest fear is the result. A low score may affect college admission and future plans. As a result many students are now asking CBSE Board to award them with grace marks and adopt a more student friendly evaluation process. Read the article to know more details.
Why Students Want Grace Marks in CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam ?
Around 1.63 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination held on July 28, 2026. Soon after the exam many students took to social media and shared their frustration. Several of them said the paper level felt tougher than expected. Some also claimed the questions did not match the unusual chapter wise weightage. For these students the supplementary exam is not just another test. It is a second chance to qualify for higher studies. Many are worried that strict checking may stop them from getting admission to colleges.Some students even appealed to CBSE to pass all candidates with grace marks. Others asked for moderation of 15 to 20 marks in up to two subjects. Their main goal is to meet the 75 percent eligibility rule that many colleges require. Education creator Anurag Tyagi also supported students and urged CBSE to act with fairness. He said students are trying hard to rebuild their future and should not face more injustice at this stage.
OSM Controversy Adds to CBSE Result Anxiety
Student concern is also linked to the earlier CBSE OSM controversy. CBSE Board introduced On Screen Marking in the 2026 board exam as part of its digital evaluation system. The board said this system would improve accuracy, consistency and speed. However many students were unhappy after the main exams. They alleged marking mistakes and lower than expected scores. This led to stronger demands for transparency. Students asked for mark verification, photocopied of checked answer books and re-evaluation options. Now with supplementary results expected to be checked soon many fear that the same issues may happen again. One student even tagged top leaders including the Prime Minister and the Education Minister to seek support for lenient marking.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.