CBSE Curriculum Increases Government School Admissions in Himachal Pradesh; 24,000 Students Shift
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced major education and healthcare reforms, highlighting 24,000 students shifting to government schools and 330 new PG medical seats. Check out the complete details here.
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu brings key initiatives to improve the state's healthcare and education infrastructure. He announced that 330 postgraduate, PG, medical seats have been added to government medical institutions along with ongoing funding for advanced medical facilities. Furthermore, the CM noted that nearly 24,000 students have changed from private institutions to 150 CBSE-affiliated government schools this year, highlighting it as a reflection of rising public trust in government-run education.
Himachal Education Reforms Attract Thousands of Students
At the event, CM Sukhu said that the state is working hard to make government schools better. He shared that this year, about 24,000 students shifted from private schools to join 150 government schools that follow the CBSE pattern. The CM focused that the main goal is to offer excellent teaching rather than just building more schools. Over the next few years, the government plans to fully transform public schools with modern tools and better teaching. They hope these improvements will bring more parents to trust government schools for their children's education.
Himachal to Expand Medical Education and Healthcare Facilities
CM Sukhu shared that the government is adding 330 new seats for advanced medical studies in colleges across the state. This includes 100 new seats at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda. He explained that having more training spots will help create more specialist doctors, which will make healthcare better for everyone in Himachal Pradesh state. The CM also talked about updating new, advanced tools that are being set up at the Tanda medical college and other government hospitals.
He noted that Himachal Pradesh is the first state in India to use robotic surgery in government hospitals. The government is also putting high-tech MRI scanners in all medical colleges. These are already being used in Shimla and Chamiyana.
Why Students Are Choosing Government Schools
Students are shifting to government schools because the state is giving better learning outcomes such as:
- CBSE pattern: The government has introduced the CBSE curriculum in 150 schools, which is often a major factor for parents choosing a school.
- Teaching quality: The main focus is on providing better instruction more than just expanding the number of buildings.
- Modernisation: Schools are being updated with better tools and resources to provide a modern learning environment.
- Growing Trust: These all efforts are successfully building confidence of parents, who are increasingly trusting the public system for their children's education.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.