CBSE Curriculum Increases Government School Admissions in Himachal Pradesh; 24,000 Students Shift

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu brings key initiatives to improve the state's healthcare and education infrastructure. He announced that 330 postgraduate, PG, medical seats have been added to government medical institutions along with ongoing funding for advanced medical facilities. Furthermore, the CM noted that nearly 24,000 students have changed from private institutions to 150 CBSE-affiliated government schools this year, highlighting it as a reflection of rising public trust in government-run education.

Himachal Education Reforms Attract Thousands of Students

At the event, CM Sukhu said that the state is working hard to make government schools better. He shared that this year, about 24,000 students shifted from private schools to join 150 government schools that follow the CBSE pattern. The CM focused that the main goal is to offer excellent teaching rather than just building more schools. Over the next few years, the government plans to fully transform public schools with modern tools and better teaching. They hope these improvements will bring more parents to trust government schools for their children's education.