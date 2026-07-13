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CBSE Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 Results Likely Today by 1 PM at cbseresults.nic.in, Release Date, How to Download Scorecard

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 15, 2026, 08:14 IST

CBSE Board's second board exam result 2026 for Class 10 students will be announced online soon. The result link will be available on the official website of the board. To download the marksheets, online students are required to visit the official website and login wit their roll number, school number, and date of birth at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Second Board Result 2026 LIVE
CBSE Second Board Result 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CBSE second board exam result 2026 for class 10 students will be announced online soon
  • Candidates can download the class 10 CBSE second board result 2026 at cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker and Umang App and portal
  • CBSE 10th second board exam was conducted from May 15 to 21, 2026 across designated centres in the country

CBSE Second Board Result 2026: The results of the CBSE second board exam 2026 for Class 10 students are awaited. The board conducted the CBSE 10th compartment and improvement exams for Class 10 students from May 15 to 21, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the second board examinations now await the announcement of the board results. 

According to the data provided by the board, a total of 6,68,854 students registered for the Class 10 second examination. From this, 5,25,655 candidates appeared to improve their scores, while 85,285 students registered under the compartment category. Complete details of the statistics of the students and their performance in the CBSE Class 10 second board exam are expected along with the results. 

RELATEDCBSE Class 10 Second Board Result Not Out Yet: Candidates Wait as Admission and Improvement Plans Hang in Balance

Why is There a Delay in Results?

CBSE board conducted the class 10 main exams in February 2026. According to the schedule, the main exams were conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The results of the CBSE 10th first exam were announced on April 15, 2026. As a second chance for candidates to improve their exam scores, the board conducted the Second CBSE 10th exam in May 2026. The exams were held from May 15 to 21, 2026. With over a month having passed since the conclusion of the CBSE 10th second board exams, there is a delay from the board in releasing the results. The board has not provided an official reason for the prolonged delay in the Class 10 second exam results. As per reports, however, the delay is being caused by the introductory year for the two-exam policy. As per reports, the board has set in place an integrated new administrative process for evaluating, compiling, and calculating the best-of-two score. It must be noted that the best of the two scores will be taken into consideration when announcing the final results for class 10 students.

CBSE 10th Result 2026: First Board Result

The CBSE Class 10 main exam results were announced on April 15, 2026. The statistics of the performance of candidates in the second board examination are provided below

Overall Pass Percentage 93.70%
Students Appeared 24,71,777
Students Passed 23,16,008
Girls Pass Rate 94.99%
Boys Pass Rate 92.69% 

CBSE 10th Result 2026: Grading System

The CBSE Class 10 second board exam result 2026 is expected to be released soon. Candidates are graded based on their position within a relative merit group. Candidates can check the CBSE 10th Grading system below

Grade

Criteria

A-1

Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

A-2

Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B-1

Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B-2

Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C-1

Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C-2

Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D-1

Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D-2

Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

E

Essential Repeat

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  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:14 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Link to be Activated Today?

    There is no official confirmation regarding the announcement of the CBSE 10th second board result 2026. However since it is almost 2 months since the conduct of the exam, it is likely that the board will announce the result today, July 15, 2026. Candidates are advised to keep their second board exam admit card ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:12 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Results to be Announced Today?

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is expected to be announced today, July 15, 2026. It must be noted that the board does not provide any official confirmation regarding the announcement of the results. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are advised to keep their login credentaisl ready with them to check the result.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:10 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can download the marksheets using their login credentials. The CBSE 10th second board result will include the following details

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Subjects

    Marks scored

    Total Marks

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:58 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Download Marksheets on Umang App

    Along with the official website of CBSE, the link to check the result will also be available on the Umang App. Candidates can download the app from Google Play Store or visit the official portal - web.umang.gov.in. To download the markshees online, students are required to visit the website and login with their registered mobile number and password. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:45 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Class 10 Results Expected Anytime Soon

    The board will announce the best of two scores of the CBSE 10th main and second board exams soon. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE class 10 second board exam will be able to check their result and download their marksheets through the link on the official website. Candidates must have their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:33 IST

    CBSE Board Result 2026: Minimum Passing Marks Required

    CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. Once released, students need to login with their credentials to check the result. As per the minimum passing criteria set by the board, students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and overall in order to be cleared for the class 11. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:18 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Class 11 Admissions Hanging on a Balance

    The CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 is expected online soon. After the announcement of the result, students who have applied for Class 11 admission and appeared for the second board exam will be able to continue with their studies. According to the numbers available, 6,68,854 students registered for the CBSE 10th second board exam. From this 5,25,655 appeared for improvements, and 85,285 were compartment students. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:06 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Marksheets to be Available Online

    The CBSE Second Board Result 2026 will be announced online soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download their marksheets through the links available on the official website. Candidates can also check their results using their credentials on the DigiLocker and Umang Apps. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 06:45 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Login Credentials Required to Download Marksheets

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 will be available online soon. To check the result online, students are required to visit the official website of the board and enter the required login credentials. 

    Roll number

    Admit card ID

    School number

    Date of birth

  • Jul 15, 2026, 06:31 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Official Websites to Check Results

    CBSE Class 10 second board exam result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, students need to login with their credentials to download the marksheets. The list of websites for students to check the result is given below

    cbsegov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • Jul 15, 2026, 06:18 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: When will Board Announce Results?

    CBSE does not provide an official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the results. It is expected that the CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be announced in the coming days. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are advised to kee visiting the official website for latest updates on the board results. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 06:04 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    The following details will be given on the CBSE Second board result 2026 marksheets

    Candidate's Name
    Roll Number
    Examination Name
    Subject-wise Marks Scored
    Grades Obtained
    Total Marks Secured
    Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

  • Jul 15, 2026, 05:19 IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Result via Official Website

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

    Step 2: Click on CBSE 10th second board result 2026

    Step 3: Login using the roll number, date of birth, other details

    Step 4: The marksheets will be displayed

    Step 6: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 15, 2026, 04:02 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result LIVE: Login Credentials

    To download the online marksheets, students need to login with the following details

    Roll number

    Date of birth

    School number

    Admit card ID

  • Jul 15, 2026, 02:13 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result LIVE: Official Websites to Check Result

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • Jul 15, 2026, 00:05 IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Grading Criteria

    Grade

    Criteria

    A-1

    Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

    A-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    B-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    B-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    C-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    C-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    D-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    D-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    E

    Essential Repeat
  • Jul 14, 2026, 22:40 IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: First Exam Stats

    Overall Pass Percentage 93.70%
    Students Appeared 24,71,777
    Students Passed 23,16,008
    Girls Pass Rate 94.99%
    Boys Pass Rate 92.69%

  • Jul 14, 2026, 21:20 IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2026: Main Exam Region Wise Performance

    CBSE 10th result 2026 was announced on April 15, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. Out of 24,83,479 registered candidates, 24,71,777 appeared for the exams, and 23,16,008 passed.

    • Top Region: Trivandrum & Vijayawada (both 99.79%)
    • Second: Chennai (99.58%)
    • Third: Bengaluru (98.91%)
    • Lowest: Guwahati (85.32%)
  • Jul 14, 2026, 20:20 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Exam Result 2026: Download Marksheets on DigiLocker

    The result of CBSE Class 10th second board exam result 2026 is supposed to be declared very soon. As soon as the declaration takes place, the website link to view the result will be provided on the official website. In addition to the declaration of result, the students can view their CBSE 10th result through the DigiLocker App. For downloading the mark sheet from the DigiLocker App, students can visit the official website www.results.digilocker.gov.in. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 19:20 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Exam Result 2026: Previous Year Pass Percentage

    CBSE 10th second board result is expected online soon. In 2025, a total of 1,38,898 students appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examination and 67,620 cleared it, resulting in a pass percentage of 48.68%.

    Year

    Students Appeared

    Students Passed

    Pass Percentage

    2025

    1,38,898

    67,620

    48.68%

    2024

    1,27,473

    37,957

    29.78%

    2023

    1,27,622

    60,551

    47.40%
  • Jul 14, 2026, 18:20 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Official Date and Time to Check Results

    CBSE 10th second board exam was conducted from May 15 to 21, 2026. Since the Class 12 re-evaluation result was issued last week, it is likely that the Class 10 second board exam result will be announced in the coming days. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. Along with the official website, students can also download their second board exam result through the DigiLocker App.

     

  • Jul 14, 2026, 17:20 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. Shortly after the result is announced, candidates can download their marksheets through the link provided. The details mentioned on the individual marksheets is given below

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Exam type
    • Subject
    • Marks
    • Grade
    • Total marks
    • Qualifying status

     

  • Jul 14, 2026, 16:08 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Key Statistics of Main Exam

    CBSE 10th main examination was conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The results were announced on April 15, 2026. The board this year recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. A total of 24,71,777 students appeared for the exams, of which 23,16,008 students passed.

     

  • Jul 14, 2026, 15:54 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Official Date and Time

    Results of CBSE 10th second board examination 2026 are expected to be declared this week. No date and time has been officially announced yet by the Board. Students who have taken part in the second board examination from 15th to 21st May 2026 can check the results through the official website of the board. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 15:31 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Key Statistics of Main Exam

    CBSE 10th second board result 2026 is expected online soon. The results of the February 2026 exam were announced on April 15, 2026. The key statistics of the main exam is given below

    • Overall Pass Percentage 93.70%
    • Students Appeared 24,71,777
    • Students Passed 23,16,008
    • Girls Pass Rate 94.99%
    • Boys Pass Rate 92.69%
  • Jul 14, 2026, 15:21 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Will i get the original certificates online

    Students will be able to download their class 10th result online. The original marksheet can be collected from schools along with marksheet.

     

  • Jul 14, 2026, 14:48 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Check Results on DigiLocker

    The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be announced online. Once released, students can download their marksheets through the link on the official website. Candidates can also download the marksheets on the DigiLocker App. The link will be available ain digilocker.gov.in. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 14:21 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Key Statistics of Main Exam

    CBSE 10th second board result 2026 is expected online soon. The results of the February 2026 exam were announced on April 15, 2026. The key statistics of the main exam is given below

    Overall Pass Percentage 93.70%
    Students Appeared 24,71,777
    Students Passed 23,16,008
    Girls Pass Rate 94.99%
    Boys Pass Rate 92.69%

  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:56 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Official Website to Check Results

    The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the following websites to check the result

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • Jul 14, 2026, 12:15 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Class 10 Results Expected Soon

    CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. Candidates who have appeared for the second board exam must visit the official website of the board to check the result and download the marksheets. CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be available on the official website - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check their class 10 second board result using their login credentials on the DigiLocker and Umang Apps. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 11:42 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Online Marksheets

    The CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 will be announced online. Once released, candidates can download their marksheets at cbse.gov.in. To download the online marksheets, students need to login with the following details

    Roll number

    Date of birth

    School number

    Admit card ID

  • Jul 14, 2026, 11:30 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Grading System

    The grading system followed by the board is provided below

    Grade

    Criteria

    A-1

    Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

    A-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    B-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    B-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    C-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    C-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    D-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    D-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    E

    Essential Repeat
  • Jul 14, 2026, 11:15 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Steps to Download Marksheets Online

    CBSE Board 10th second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

    Step 2: Click on CBSE 10th second board result 2026

    Step 3: Login using the roll number, date of birth, other details

    Step 4: The marksheets will be displayed

    Step 6: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 14, 2026, 11:04 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Revaluation Applications

    After the Class 10 second board result is announced, students who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the result and download their marksheets through the link online. To apply for the revaluation process, candidates must visit the official website of the board. The answer sheet photocopies and the revaluation application link will be available at cbse.gov.in. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 10:40 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Marksheets Available on DigiLocker and Umang Apps

    Candidates can download their CBSE second board result 2026 on the DigiLocker and Umang App and portal. Students can download the apps from Google playstore or visit the official portal to check their results. Candidates can download the marksheets at

    digilocker.gov.in

    webumang.gov.in

  • Jul 14, 2026, 09:45 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: When will Board Result be Announced?

    The continued delay in the announcement of the CBSE Second Board result 2026 is causing serious anxiety among students who have appeared for the exams and wish to continue with their Class 11 education. Students who completed class 10 and applied for the class 11 admissions have also appeared for the 10th second board exam. The best of both scores will be considered when releasing the Second board exam result. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 09:32 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Marksheets

    CBSE class 10 second board result 2026 will be issued online soon. Once released, candidates can download the online marksheets through the link provided. The following details will be given on the online marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Marks scored

    Subjects appeared

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 14, 2026, 09:21 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: What After Results are Announced?

    After the CBSE 10th second board result 2026 is announced, candidates who have cleared the exams can continue with their admission to class 11. Candidates can also submit their answer sheets for rechecking and revaluation through the link on the official website. Those who wish to get their second board exam answer sheets re-evaluated must visit the official website of the board and submit the applications as per the deadline provided. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 09:13 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Key Statistics from Main Exam

    CBSE 10th second board exam was conducted from May 15 to 21, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the result through the link on the website. The Main exam result was declared on April 15, 2026. The key statistics of the performance of candidates in their exam is given below

    Overall Pass Percentage 93.70%
    Students Appeared 24,71,777
    Students Passed 23,16,008
    Girls Pass Rate 94.99%
    Boys Pass Rate 92.69%

  • Jul 14, 2026, 08:45 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Official Websites to Check Results

    CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once the results are announced, candidates can log in with their credentials to download the marksheets. The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be available on the following websites

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in

    webumang.gov.in

  • Jul 14, 2026, 08:38 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 Date: Minimum Marks Required

    Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall - in both theory and practical, to pass the 2nd board examination.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 08:20 IST

    CBSE 2nd Board Result: Largest Improvement Exam?

    Over 6 lakh students appeared for the 2nd board examination, either to improve their scores or cllear their failed subjects, making it one of the largest improvement examination conducted by CBSE. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 08:03 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: After Result Process

    Students who clear the 2nd board examination will become eligible for admission into Class 11. They will be required to choose their interested discipline- Arts, Science or Commerce. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 07:46 IST

    cbse result class 10 2026: Results Awaited

    CBSE board has not made any announcements regarding the supplementary yet. But it is expected to be announced soon on its official website. Students who have appeared for the class 10th improvement exams will be able to view their updated scorecard.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 07:27 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Class 10 Results Expected Anytime Soon

    The CBSE Second Board Exam for Class 10 was conducted from May 15 to 21, 2026. The exams were conducted as a second chance for candidates to improve their scores. Candidates needed to appear for the main exam in order to apply for the second board exam. The best of both exam scores will be issued in the CBSE second board result 2026.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 06:58 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Login Credentials to Check Results

    CBSE Second Board result 2026 for Class 10 will be announced soon. Once announced, students can visit the official website of the board to check the results. To download the marksheets candidates need to login with the following details

    Roll number

    School number

    Admit card ID

    Date of Birth 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 06:41 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Link to be Activated Soon

    There is a delay in the announcement of the CBSE 10th second board exam result. The best of both scores will be provided in the second board exam result. Students who have appeared for the second board exam need to visit the official website and login with their credentials. Candidates can check their result at cbse.gov.in.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 06:25 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Official Confirmation Soon

    An official confirmation for the announcement of the CBSE 10th second board result 2026 is expected soon. The results are likely to be announced this week. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10 second board exam are required to visit the official website of the board to download their marksheets. Candidates are also advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download their marksheets. 

  • Jul 14, 2026, 06:07 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Official Websites

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 for class 10 students will be announced online soon. To check the result, students must visit the official website

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    cbse.gov.in

  • Jul 14, 2026, 04:51 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: How to Check Result via Official Website

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

    Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th second board result 2026

    Step 3: Login using their CBSE 10th Roll number, Date of birth, School number and Admit Card ID

    Step 4: The online marksheet copy will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 14, 2026, 02:35 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Grading System

    Grade

    Criteria

    A-1

    Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

    A-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    B-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    B-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    C-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    C-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    D-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    D-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    E

    Essential Repeat
  • Jul 14, 2026, 00:52 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned on the Marksheets

    Student's Name
    Roll Number.
    Parents' Names
    Date of Birth
    Subject-Wise Marks obtained in theory and practical exams
    Grade Points
    Total Marks
    Qualifying Status

  • Jul 13, 2026, 22:33 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: How to Check result via DigiLocker?

    Go to the App Store and download the DigiLocker App 

    Click on CBSE 10th Marksheets

    Login with the registered login credentials

    The Class 10 second board exam marksheets will be displayed

    Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 13, 2026, 20:49 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Login Details

    Roll Number

    Date of Birth

    Admit card ID

    School Number

  • Jul 13, 2026, 19:05 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: First Board Result Stats

    Overall Pass Percentage 93.70%
    Students Appeared 24,71,777
    Students Passed 23,16,008
    Girls Pass Rate 94.99%
    Boys Pass Rate 92.69%

  • Jul 13, 2026, 17:48 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Official Websites to Check Result

    Check below to know the official CBSE's website where students can login using their credentials to check the result:

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • Jul 13, 2026, 16:32 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Grading System for CBSE

    The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. The marksheets will include the grade and qualifying status of students. 

    Grade

    Criteria

    A-1

    Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

    A-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    B-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    B-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    C-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    C-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    D-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    D-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    E

    Essential Repeat

     

  • Jul 13, 2026, 16:18 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Minimum Passing Marks

    CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. To be cleared for class 11 admissions, candidates must score the minimum required marks. Students must score a minimum of 33% marks in their class 10 exams to be eligible for class 11 admissions. 

  • Jul 13, 2026, 16:06 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Steps to Download the Marksheets

    CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. Follow the steps provided below to check the results

    Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker Portal

    Step 2: Click on CBSE 10th Marksheets

    Step 3: Login with the registered login credentials

    Step 4: The Class 10 second board exam marksheets will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 13, 2026, 15:57 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    The following details will be given on the CBSE Second board result 2026 marksheets

    • Candidate's Name
    • Roll Number
    • Examination Name
    • Subject-wise Marks Scored
    • Grades Obtained
    • Total Marks Secured
    • Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)
  • Jul 13, 2026, 15:42 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Key Statistics of Class 10 Main Exam

    CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. The key statistics of the perforamance of candidates in their class 10 exams is provided below.

    • Overall Pass Percentage: 93.70% 
    • Students Appeared: 24,71,777
    • Students Passed: 23,16,008
    • Girls Pass Rate: 94.99%
    • Boys Pass Rate: 92.69% 
  • Jul 13, 2026, 15:40 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. To download the marksheets students need to visit the website and login with their details

    Roll number

    Date of birth

    Admit card id

    School number

  • Jul 13, 2026, 15:03 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 for class 10 students will be announced online soon. To check the result, students must visit the official website

    • cbseresults.nic.in
    • results.cbse.nic.in
    • cbse.gov.in
  • Jul 13, 2026, 14:51 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Marksheets to be Available on DigiLocker and Umang Apps

    Candidates who have appeared for the second board exams must download the DigiLocker and Umang Mobile Apps. Along with the official website of the board, the link to download the marksheets will also be available on the designated apps. Students can download the app from the Google Playstore or visit the official portal to download the marksheets.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 14:34 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    The CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 will be declared online soon. To download the marksheets, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. Candidates must log in with the following details to check their results

    • Roll number
    • Date of birth
    • School number
    • Admit card id
  • Jul 13, 2026, 14:18 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Download Marksheets on DigiLocker App

    Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 second board exams will also be able to check their results on the DigiLocker App. Candidates can follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker Portal

    Step 2: Click on CBSE 10th Marksheets

    Step 3: Login with the registered login credentials

    Step 4: The Class 10 second board exam marksheets will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 13, 2026, 13:55 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Region-Wise Performance of Candidates

    The region-wise performance of candidates in their class 10 CBSE main exam 2026 is given below

    S.No.

    Name of Region

    Pass %

    1

    TRIVANDRUM

    99.79

    2

    VIJAYWADA

    99.79

    3

    CHENNAI

    99.58

    4

    BENGALURU

    98.91

    5

    DELHI WEST

    97.45

    CBSE 10th Result 2026 Region-Wise Performance - Click Here

  • Jul 13, 2026, 13:37 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: When is the Board Expected to Announce Results?

    The date and time for the announcement of the CBSE 10th result have not been confirmed. Candidates must note that there is a delay in the announcement of the result since the best of two scores are to be generated as the final result for CBSE 10th second board exam. It is expected that the result will be announced soon. 

  • Jul 13, 2026, 13:03 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Official Websites to Check Class 10 Results

    CBSE 10th second board exam result is expected anytime soon. Once issued, candidates can check their results through the link on the official website. The list of websites to check the CBSE Result is given below

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • Jul 13, 2026, 12:43 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Download Marksheets on DigiLocker App

    Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 second board exams will also be able to check their results on the DigiLocker App. Candidates can follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker Portal

    Step 2: Click on CBSE 10th Marksheets

    Step 3: Login with the registered login credentials

    Step 4: The Class 10 second board exam marksheets will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 13, 2026, 12:33 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Marksheets

    The CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 is expected to be announced online soon. When downloading the marksheets, students need to cross-check the following details

    • Student's Name
    • Roll Number.
    • Parents' Names
    • Date of Birth.
    • Subject-Wise Marks obtained in theory and practical exams
    • Grade Points
    • Total Marks.
    • Qualifying Status
  • Jul 13, 2026, 12:20 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Formula to Convert CGPA to PErcentage

    CBSE 10th marksheets include the CGPA rather than the marks scored by candidates. For candidates to calculate their percentage, they are required to convert the CGPA into percentage using the following formula.

    Percentage = CGPA x 9.5

  • Jul 13, 2026, 12:07 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Grading System

    Check the grading system followed for the CBSE 10th exams below

    Grade

    Criteria

    A-1

    Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

    A-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    B-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    B-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    C-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    C-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    D-1

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    D-2

    Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

    E

    Essential Repeat
  • Jul 13, 2026, 11:44 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: When was Class 10 Exam Conducted?

    CBSE 10th main exams were conducted in February 2026, while the second board exam was conducted in May 2026. The complete schedule is provided below

    CBSE 10th Main Exam February 17 to March 11, 2026
    CBSE 10th Main Exam Result April 15, 2026
    CBSE 10th Second Board Exam May 15 to 21, 2026
    CBSE 10th second board exam result Expected Soon
  • Jul 13, 2026, 11:22 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    The CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 will be declared online soon. To download the marksheets, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. Candidates must log in with the following details to check their results

    Roll number

    Date of birth

    School number

    Admit card id

  • Jul 13, 2026, 11:02 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: How to Check Results on Umang App

    The CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be announced online shortly. After the announcement of the results, to download their online marksheets, students can visit the Umang App or portal. To download the online marksheets on the UMANG app, candidates are required to visit the official website and login with their registered mobile number and roll number.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 10:45 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Key Statistics from Main Exam

    CBSE 10th main exam result was announced on April 15, 2026. The key statistics of the performance of candidates in their board exam are given below

    • Overall Pass Percentage: 93.70% 

    • Students Appeared: 24,71,777

    • Students Passed: 23,16,008

    • Girls Pass Rate: 94.99%

    • Boys Pass Rate: 92.69% 

  • Jul 13, 2026, 10:09 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Minimum Passing Marks Required

    CBSE 10th second board result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. In order to be eligible to continue admissions in class 11, students must score the minimum required marks in their exam. Candidates must score a minimum of 33% aggregate marks and in each subject to be eligible for class 11 admission. 

  • Jul 13, 2026, 09:42 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Result Not Out Yet, What Next for Students

    CBSE is yet to announce the Class 10 second board result 2026. With such a delay in the announcement of the result, students who have appeared for the exams have become anxious. CBSE conducted the second board exam for Class 10 students in May 2026. Since there is such a delay in the announcement of the results, the studies of students now hang on a blance. Students who have secured admission to Class 11 on a provisional basis need to pass the compartment exams to continue their studies. Students who have not qualified for the second board exam need to apply for the re-exam to be conducted in the next academic cycle. 

  • Jul 13, 2026, 09:24 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Marksheets to be Available on DigiLocker and Umang Apps

    Candidates who have appeared for the second board exams must download the DigiLocker and Umang Mobile Apps. Along with the official website of the board, the link to download the marksheets will also be available on the designated apps. Students can download the app from the Google Playstore or visit the official portal to download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 13, 2026, 09:12 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Steps to Download Marksheets

    The CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 is expected to be announced online soon. Those who have appeared for their CBSE 10th second board exam can visit the official website of the board to check the result and download their marksheets. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

    Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th second board result 2026

    Step 3: Login using their CBSE 10th Roll number, Date of birth, School number and Admit Card ID

    Step 4: The online marksheet copy will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 13, 2026, 08:59 IST

    CBSE Board Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    The CBSE Second Board result 2026 will be declared online soon. The link for students to download the CBSE 10th second board result will be available on the official website shortly. Candidates who have appeared fr the exams can download the online marksheet copy using the following details

    Roll number

    Admit card id

    School number

    Date of birth

  • Jul 13, 2026, 08:54 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: When will Result be Announced?

    The results of the 10th Second Board Exams of CBSE 2026 are anticipated to be declared on the web very soon. The URL to access the result would be available on the official site. Students who have taken part in the examination process may download their mark sheets using the URL that would be made available on the official site.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 08:53 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Passing Criteria

    To pass the class 10th exam students need to qualify and secure at least 33% marks. It is the minimum passing marks in theory and practical both the components.

     

  • Jul 13, 2026, 08:38 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Detail Given on the Marksheets

    CBSE board 10th second board exam result is expected online soon. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    Candidate name
    Roll number
    Name of exam
    Marks scored
    Grade
    Qualifying status

  • Jul 13, 2026, 08:23 IST

    CBSE Board Result 2026: Marksheets to be Available Online

    The CBSE class 10 second board exam result 2026 will be declared very soon. Students can download their result from the official website cbse.gov.in. They have to register themselves by using their roll number along with some other details. The online result is only provisional in nature. 

  • Jul 13, 2026, 08:10 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Download Marksheets on Alternate Portals

    CBSE 10th second board result will be available online. Students can also download their marksheets at digiocker.gov.in and webumang.gov.in. To download the results on the alternate portals candidates need to login with their registered mobile numbers.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 08:08 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026 for class 10 students will be announced online soon. To check the result, students must visit the official website 

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    cbse.gov.in

  • Jul 13, 2026, 08:06 IST

    CBSE Second Board Result 2026: When is the Board Result Expected?

    The CBSE Class 10 board results will be declared soon. The second board exam was conducted from May 15 to 21, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the second bord exams now eagerly await the announcement of the results. The board has not issued a specific date and time for the announcement of the results.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Alternate Ways to Check Results

CBSE Class 10 second board exam result 2026 will be declared online. Along with the official website, however, students will also be provided with alternate ways to check the results. 

The CBSE 10th result 2026 can be checked on the DigiLocker app and portal. Candidates need to log in with their mobile number to download the online marksheets on the app.

Similarly, students can also check their CBSE 10th result on the Umang App and portal. Candidates are required to log in with their registered mobile number and download their CBSE 10th results. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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