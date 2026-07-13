CBSE Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 Results Likely Today by 1 PM at cbseresults.nic.in, Release Date, How to Download Scorecard

CBSE Second Board Result 2026: The results of the CBSE second board exam 2026 for Class 10 students are awaited. The board conducted the CBSE 10th compartment and improvement exams for Class 10 students from May 15 to 21, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the second board examinations now await the announcement of the board results.

According to the data provided by the board, a total of 6,68,854 students registered for the Class 10 second examination. From this, 5,25,655 candidates appeared to improve their scores, while 85,285 students registered under the compartment category. Complete details of the statistics of the students and their performance in the CBSE Class 10 second board exam are expected along with the results.

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Why is There a Delay in Results?

CBSE board conducted the class 10 main exams in February 2026. According to the schedule, the main exams were conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The results of the CBSE 10th first exam were announced on April 15, 2026. As a second chance for candidates to improve their exam scores, the board conducted the Second CBSE 10th exam in May 2026. The exams were held from May 15 to 21, 2026. With over a month having passed since the conclusion of the CBSE 10th second board exams, there is a delay from the board in releasing the results. The board has not provided an official reason for the prolonged delay in the Class 10 second exam results. As per reports, however, the delay is being caused by the introductory year for the two-exam policy. As per reports, the board has set in place an integrated new administrative process for evaluating, compiling, and calculating the best-of-two score. It must be noted that the best of the two scores will be taken into consideration when announcing the final results for class 10 students.

CBSE 10th Result 2026: First Board Result

The CBSE Class 10 main exam results were announced on April 15, 2026. The statistics of the performance of candidates in the second board examination are provided below

Overall Pass Percentage 93.70% Students Appeared 24,71,777 Students Passed 23,16,008 Girls Pass Rate 94.99% Boys Pass Rate 92.69%

CBSE 10th Result 2026: Grading System

The CBSE Class 10 second board exam result 2026 is expected to be released soon. Candidates are graded based on their position within a relative merit group. Candidates can check the CBSE 10th Grading system below

Grade Criteria A-1 Top 1/8th of the passed candidates A-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates B-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates B-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates C-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates C-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates D-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates D-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates E Essential Repeat