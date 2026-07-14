Centre Defends CBSE Three-Language Policy in Supreme Court, Highlights Multilingual Benefits

CBSE Three-Language Policy: The Central government made a legal argument regarding the new system of education, and that argument is an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court regarding the introduction of a three-language policy by the CBSE. According to the government, the structural change is critically important in the context of achieving the vision stated in NEP 2020. The government claims that the updated educational system is designed to enhance language skills and improve multilingual education results for secondary school students in India.

Through introducing the teaching of three languages, the government wants to expose children to various language structures to enhance their learning skills and creativity, as per cognitive studies. Furthermore, the government says that the affidavit will resolve all legal issues with the policy because it transforms the policy so that it covers not only global but also native Indian languages without depriving students of their choice. Overall, the government told the apex court that multilingualism is critically important for preparing Indian students for life in the global world and preserving their national culture.