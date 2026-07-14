Centre Defends CBSE Three-Language Policy in Supreme Court, Highlights Multilingual Benefits
CBSE Three-Language Policy: The Central Government defended the CBSE three-language policy in the Supreme Court, highlighting its alignment with NEP 2020 to boost multilingualism and cognitive growth. Starting 2026-27 for Class 9, the structure mandates two native Indian languages, evaluating the third via internal assessments without restricting additional foreign language choices.
CBSE Three-Language Policy: The Central government made a legal argument regarding the new system of education, and that argument is an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court regarding the introduction of a three-language policy by the CBSE. According to the government, the structural change is critically important in the context of achieving the vision stated in NEP 2020. The government claims that the updated educational system is designed to enhance language skills and improve multilingual education results for secondary school students in India.
Through introducing the teaching of three languages, the government wants to expose children to various language structures to enhance their learning skills and creativity, as per cognitive studies. Furthermore, the government says that the affidavit will resolve all legal issues with the policy because it transforms the policy so that it covers not only global but also native Indian languages without depriving students of their choice. Overall, the government told the apex court that multilingualism is critically important for preparing Indian students for life in the global world and preserving their national culture.
Centre Backs CBSE Three-Language Formula in Supreme Court
From the academic session of 2026-27, students entering Class 9 will be taught in three languages, with the third one to be evaluated only via internal assessments of the schools.
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According to a notice released by the Ministry of Education in a statement made before the Supreme Court, the move has been adopted in order to serve some public purposes such as multilingualism, development of the brain, nationalism, and protection of various Indian languages.
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In the wake of the new policy, the board demands teaching of at least two Indian languages, bringing changes in structure in many English medium schools across the country.
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The new regulation forced several schools to bring temporary changes in the courses of foreign languages as these global languages may now be chosen only in combination with two compulsory Indian languages.
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According to education experts, considering English as a foreign language, Sanskrit emerged as the most popular choice of the third language for thousands of English medium students.
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However, the CISCE board explained that they were adhering to the NEP completely but letting their 2,900 affiliated schools to offer foreign languages as the third option.
CBSE Three-Language Policy: Core Language Structure Breakdown
The Supreme Court had not been favorable towards the issue of any interim relief from the policy at all, clearing the path for the board to implement the policy structurally.
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Language Level
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Requirement Details
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Examples
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Language 1 (R1)
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Compulsory Native/Regional Language
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Hindi, English, Bengali, Tamil, etc.
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Language 2 (R2)
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Compulsory Second Language
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Must be a native Indian Language if R1 is English
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Language 3 (R3)
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Third Language
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Can be an Indian Language or a Foreign Language
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Language 4 (Optional)
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Additional Elective
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Open choice, includin
g foreign languages
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.