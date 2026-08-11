CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Announces Nationwide Campaign On August 15 To Improve Condition Of Rural Schools

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday announced a nationwide campaign to improve government schools in rural India. Founder Abhijeet Dipke called on parents to audit the basic facilities and urged sarpanches to take up the task of improving the institutions. The campaign will be launched on August 15 i.e 80th Independence Day. Dipke will launch it from his village Hingoli in Maharashtra by approaching the village to improve the government schools there. Read the article to know more details.

The Problems in Village Schools

In a video message Dipke said government schools in villages are the most neglected thing of the last 80 years. He asked why the country built a new parliament and a new PM house but no real Indian lives in villages. He said children of farmers and laborers are the nation’s future and real lives in villages. Village children still walk long distances to schools and often find no drinking water or toilet facilities. Dipke highlighted the difficulties faced by girls in particular. He urged citizens, parents and village leaders to work together and start by improving government schools.