COMEDK UGET 2026 Seat Allotment Result Released; Download Round 1 Status at comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the Seat Allotment Result for COMEDK UGET 2026 in the first round. The applicants who filled up their choices can view their seat allotment result via the candidate dashboard through the Application Sequence Number/User ID and password on the official websitecomedk.org. The seat allotment procedure has been dynamically done based on the candidates’ merit ranks, choices made, category-wise quotas, and seat availability. On logging into the allotted seats portal, applicants can check the allotted college name, engineering discipline, preference wise numbers, and payable fees from the ‘Decision Making’ tab on the official portal.

After the release of results, candidates have to compulsorily take part in the decision making process and make payment of the seat acceptance fee between July 28, 2026 to July 31, 2026 (up to 3:00 PM). As per the satisfaction with the seat allotted, candidates have various options as: accept and freeze, accept and upgrade, reject and upgrade or reject and exit. For those candidates who select the 'accept and freeze' option, they have to undergo physical document verification and attend the designated institution on or before August 3, 2026 (12:00 PM).