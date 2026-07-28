COMEDK UGET 2026 Seat Allotment Result Released; Download Round 1 Status at comedk.org
COMEDK UGET 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 seat allotment results on comedk.org. Candidates can view their allotted college, branch, and fee details via the candidate portal using their login credentials.
COMEDK UGET 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the Seat Allotment Result for COMEDK UGET 2026 in the first round. The applicants who filled up their choices can view their seat allotment result via the candidate dashboard through the Application Sequence Number/User ID and password on the official websitecomedk.org. The seat allotment procedure has been dynamically done based on the candidates’ merit ranks, choices made, category-wise quotas, and seat availability. On logging into the allotted seats portal, applicants can check the allotted college name, engineering discipline, preference wise numbers, and payable fees from the ‘Decision Making’ tab on the official portal.
After the release of results, candidates have to compulsorily take part in the decision making process and make payment of the seat acceptance fee between July 28, 2026 to July 31, 2026 (up to 3:00 PM). As per the satisfaction with the seat allotted, candidates have various options as: accept and freeze, accept and upgrade, reject and upgrade or reject and exit. For those candidates who select the 'accept and freeze' option, they have to undergo physical document verification and attend the designated institution on or before August 3, 2026 (12:00 PM).
How To Check The COMEDK UGET 2026 Seat Allotment Result?
To Check The COMEDK UGET 2026 Seat Allotment Result follow the steps given below:
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Visit the Website: Start your web browser and navigate to the official website at comedk.org.
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Login: Click on the tabs titled either Applicant Login or Counselling Login located on the home page.
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Input Details: Enter your User ID or Application Sequence Number with your registered password correctly.
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Access Dashboard: Navigate to the Decision Making tab located on your candidate portal.
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See Allotment: Check your allotted engineering college, course branch, and total fees.
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Download the Order: Download the official seat allotment order for the college reporting process.
COMEDK UGET 2026 Seat Allotment Result: Documents Required for College Reporting
Below mentioned are the documents that are required for the COMEDK UGET 2026 Seat Allotment Result:
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Printed COMEDK UGET 2026 Allotment Letter & Online Fee Receipt
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COMEDK UGET 2026 Rank Card & Admit Card
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Class 10 (SSLC) Mark Sheet / Passing Certificate (Date of Birth Proof)
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Class 12 / 2nd PUC Mark SheetValid Original Government Photo ID Proof
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Category / Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
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Passport-size Photographs
COMEDK UGET 2026: Highlights
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Event
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Schedule
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Round 1 Allotment Result Release
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July 28, 2026 (3:00 PM)
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Decision-Making & Online Fee Payment
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July 28 to July 31, 2026 (3:00 PM)
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Physical Reporting to Allotted Colleges
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July 28 to August 3, 2026 (12:00 PM)
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Seat Cancellation Facility (Round 1 Allottees)
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July 28 to August 3, 2026 (3:00 PM)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.