CUET UG 2023 Candidates Urge LG to Facilitate Exam Centers in Jammu and Kashmir Instead of Punjab

CUET UG 2023: Candidates who are appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate entrance exam 2023 from Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir urges Lieutenant Governer Manoj Sinha on Monday to help them in allocation of exam centres near to the Union Territory instead of in Punjab.

Earlier on Friday, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha brought up the problem of Jammu and Kashmir candidates lacking CUET examination centres to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As a result, the test was postponed for the local candidates. As per the media updates, many candidates from Ramban district have received hall tickets showing their test centre in Punjab's Jalandhar or some other cities outside Kashmir.

Moreover, many candidates have expressed financial difficulties in travelling outside the Union Territory and have appealed to the Lieutenant Governor and examination authorities to change the exam venue to a location nearer to their place.

CUET UG exam 2023

As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency has issued the admit cards for the CUET UG examination for the exams that are scheduled to be conducted from June 5 to 8, 2023 in online mode. Candidates appearing for the exams can check and download their respective hall tickets by entering the required details in the login window through the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the released data, this year, around 14 lakh candidates have registered for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate. According to the feedback received by the candidates, the entrance exam conducted in shift 1 of day 1 on May 21, 2023, was easy to moderate in terms of difficulty level.

How to download CUET UG admit card 2023 online?

Candidates appearing for the CUET undergraduate examination to get admission into various UG programmes in the CUET participating universities/colleges can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the admit card.

Step 1: Go to the NTA official website of the National Testing Agency - cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Now, look for the direct link to download the CUET UG admit card 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, enter the required details such as application number and date of birth in the login window

Step 4: Submit the details to proceed further

Step 5: The CUET UG admit cards 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the hall ticket for future references

