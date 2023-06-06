  1. Home
IIT JAM Counselling 2023: Round 1 Seat Booking Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here

IIT Guwahati will close the IIT JAM 2023 round 1 seat booking window tomorrow, June 7, 2023. Check seat allotment and admission details here.

Updated: Jun 6, 2023 13:45 IST
IIT JAM 2023 Round 1 Admission
IIT JAM 2023 Admission Round 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will close the IIT JAM 2023 seat booking window for counselling round 1 admission tomorrow, June 7, 2023. Candidates who have qualified the JAM 2023 exams and are eligible for admission in the first round can visit the official website to complete the online fee payment process for seat booking. 

IIT Guwahati released the JAM 2023 counselling round 1 admission list on June 1, 2023. A total of four admission rounds will be conducted for the eligible students. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first admission round can select the option of their choice and complete their admission procedure. 

JAM 2023 Admission Round 1 Direct Link - Click Here

IIT JAM 2023 Counselling Schedule

Particulars

Dates

IIT JAM 2023 First admission list

June 1, 2023

Last date for payment of seat booking fee 

June 7, 2023

IIT JAM 2023 second admission list

June 15, 2023

Last date for payment of seat booking fee

June 21, 2023

Opening and closing of withdrawal option

June 15 to July 2, 2023

IIT JAM 2023 third admission list

June 26, 2023

Last date for payment of seat booking fee 

June 29, 2023

IIT JAM 2023 final admission list

July 7, 2023

Last date for payment of seat booking fee 

July 10, 2023

IIT JAM 2023 Admission Procedure

Students who have been allotted seats in the first round of admissions can choose one of the following options

  • Accept and Freeze
  • Accept with Upgrade
  • Reject and Quit

Those choosing to accept and freeze can lock their seats and not participate in further admission rounds. Those selecting accept with an upgrade can lock their seats however they will be considered for further admission rounds. Those not interested in the allotment process can select reject and quit and they will not be considered for further admission procedures. 

Also Read: Bihar UGEAC 2023 Registration Commences, Apply Till June 30
