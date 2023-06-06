IIT JAM Counselling 2023: Round 1 Seat Booking Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

IIT JAM 2023 Admission Round 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will close the IIT JAM 2023 seat booking window for counselling round 1 admission tomorrow, June 7, 2023. Candidates who have qualified the JAM 2023 exams and are eligible for admission in the first round can visit the official website to complete the online fee payment process for seat booking.

IIT Guwahati released the JAM 2023 counselling round 1 admission list on June 1, 2023. A total of four admission rounds will be conducted for the eligible students. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first admission round can select the option of their choice and complete their admission procedure.

IIT JAM 2023 Counselling Schedule

Particulars Dates IIT JAM 2023 First admission list June 1, 2023 Last date for payment of seat booking fee June 7, 2023 IIT JAM 2023 second admission list June 15, 2023 Last date for payment of seat booking fee June 21, 2023 Opening and closing of withdrawal option June 15 to July 2, 2023 IIT JAM 2023 third admission list June 26, 2023 Last date for payment of seat booking fee June 29, 2023 IIT JAM 2023 final admission list July 7, 2023 Last date for payment of seat booking fee July 10, 2023

IIT JAM 2023 Admission Procedure

Students who have been allotted seats in the first round of admissions can choose one of the following options

Accept and Freeze

Accept with Upgrade

Reject and Quit

Those choosing to accept and freeze can lock their seats and not participate in further admission rounds. Those selecting accept with an upgrade can lock their seats however they will be considered for further admission rounds. Those not interested in the allotment process can select reject and quit and they will not be considered for further admission procedures.

