DU ITEP Admissions 2026 Begins: Apply for 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Program by August 2
DU ITEP Admissions: The University of Delhi (DU) has opened the online application window for its 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for 2026–27. Eligible NCET-qualified candidates must register at itep.uod.ac.in by August 2, 2026 (11:59 PM). Late submissions will not be accepted, and further updates will be posted on admission.uod.ac.in.
DU ITEP Admissions: The University of Delhi (DU) has made an official announcement for starting the online application process for their 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) for the session 2026-27. The application portal has been started from July 27, 2026 and interested candidates have to fill up the application form until August 2, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Candidates who are eligible for the course should apply online from the official website portal: itep.uod.ac.in. Further, interested candidates are advised to visit the university’s official admission portal admission.uod.ac.in periodically for more details.
The Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) is an innovative educational program that has been created with the intention of training aspirants for successful teaching careers by means of dual-degree courses (for example, B.A. B.Ed., B.Sc. B.Ed. etc). DU has specifically mentioned that the registration period is short and there won’t be any acceptance of late applications after the deadline date of August 2, 2026.
How To Apply for the DU ITEP Admissions 2026?
To Apply for the DU ITEP Admissions 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Please log on to the official website for admission to ITEP at delhi-university.itp.edu.in through your latest version of web browser.
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Please create a user ID by providing your NCET application number along with your date of birth.
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Please use your created user id to login in to the application portal along with your one time password sent through email.
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Fill in your personal information, academic scores, and the programs of ITEP colleges you would like to choose.
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Please upload your scanned files of photograph, signature, secondary marksheets, and category certificates as required.
DU ITEP Admissions 2026: Key Highlights & Important Dates
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Event
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Details
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Academic Session
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2026–27
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Course Offered
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4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP)
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Degrees Awarded
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Dual-Major Bachelor's Degree (B.A. B.Ed. / B.Sc. B.Ed. / B.Com. B.Ed.)
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Admission Basis
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NCET 2026 Score (NTA)
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Registration Start Date
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July 27, 2026
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Registration Last Date
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August 2, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Official Application Link
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Information Portal
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.