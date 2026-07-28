DU ITEP Admissions 2026 Begins: Apply for 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Program by August 2

DU ITEP Admissions: The University of Delhi (DU) has made an official announcement for starting the online application process for their 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) for the session 2026-27. The application portal has been started from July 27, 2026 and interested candidates have to fill up the application form until August 2, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Candidates who are eligible for the course should apply online from the official website portal: itep.uod.ac.in. Further, interested candidates are advised to visit the university’s official admission portal admission.uod.ac.in periodically for more details.

The Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) is an innovative educational program that has been created with the intention of training aspirants for successful teaching careers by means of dual-degree courses (for example, B.A. B.Ed., B.Sc. B.Ed. etc). DU has specifically mentioned that the registration period is short and there won’t be any acceptance of late applications after the deadline date of August 2, 2026.