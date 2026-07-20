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DU PG Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in; Check Important Dates Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 14:49 IST

The Delhi university (DU) released the schedule for Spot round for Postgraduate Admissions 2026-27 on July 19, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the CSAS PG admissions 2026 will need to follow the mentioned schedule to proceed with the admissions available on the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in; Check Important Dates Here
DU PG Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in; Check Important Dates Here
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DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also known as the Delhi university (DU), has released the schedule for Spot round for Postgraduate Admissions 2026-27 on July 19, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the CSAS PG admissions 2026 will need to follow the mentioned schedule to proceed with the admissions. The official schedule notice is present on the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in

Candidates who applied for CSAS (PG) –2026 but were not admitted to a programme must note that they can opt to apply to the respective programme(s) by choosing a spot round for that programme from their dashboard. 

Official Notice: Public Notice - Spot Admission Round I

DU PG Admission 2026: Official Schedule 

Candidates will need to check the following table to know the schedule for DU PG Admission 2026: 

TASK TIME AND DATES Days 
UPGRADE ROUND
Declaration of allocations for candidates who had opted for “Upgrade” July 21, 2026. Tuesday
Departments/Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications July 21 - 23, 2026 till 4:59 PM Tuesday - Thursday
Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates July 23, 2026 till 11:59 PM Thursday
SPOT ROUND – I
Display of Vacant Seats for SPOT ROUND-I July 24, 2026 Friday
Candidates to Apply for SPOT ROUND - I July 24 - 25, 2026 till 4:59 PM Friday - Saturday
Declaration of allocations for SPOT ROUND - I July 28, 2026 Tuesday
Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat July 28 - 30, 2026 till 4:59 PM Tuesday - Thursday
Departments/Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications July 28 - 31, 2026 till 4:59 PM Tuesday - Friday
Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates August 1, 2026 till 4:59 PM Saturday

Candidates are also advised to adhere to the schedule provided above strictly. 

DU UG Admissions Round 2 Allotment on July 25

The Delhi University has issued a notification regarding the round 1 admissions to the undergraduate programmes. The university is conducting admissions to undergraduate courses as per the first round of seat allocation results issued. The remaining vacancies will be filled through the spot round, which will commence on July 25, 2026. 

For more admission related official notifications and details, students are advised to adhere to the official website at du.ac.in.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 14:48 IST

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