DU PG Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in; Check Important Dates Here
The Delhi university (DU) released the schedule for Spot round for Postgraduate Admissions 2026-27 on July 19, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the CSAS PG admissions 2026 will need to follow the mentioned schedule to proceed with the admissions available on the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.
DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also known as the Delhi university (DU), has released the schedule for Spot round for Postgraduate Admissions 2026-27 on July 19, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the CSAS PG admissions 2026 will need to follow the mentioned schedule to proceed with the admissions. The official schedule notice is present on the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.
Candidates who applied for CSAS (PG) –2026 but were not admitted to a programme must note that they can opt to apply to the respective programme(s) by choosing a spot round for that programme from their dashboard.
Official Notice: Public Notice - Spot Admission Round I
DU PG Admission 2026: Official Schedule
Candidates will need to check the following table to know the schedule for DU PG Admission 2026:
|TASK
|TIME AND DATES
|Days
|UPGRADE ROUND
|Declaration of allocations for candidates who had opted for “Upgrade”
|July 21, 2026.
|Tuesday
|Departments/Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications
|July 21 - 23, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Tuesday - Thursday
|Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates
|July 23, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Thursday
|SPOT ROUND – I
|Display of Vacant Seats for SPOT ROUND-I
|July 24, 2026
|Friday
|Candidates to Apply for SPOT ROUND - I
|July 24 - 25, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Friday - Saturday
|Declaration of allocations for SPOT ROUND - I
|July 28, 2026
|Tuesday
|Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat
|July 28 - 30, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Tuesday - Thursday
|Departments/Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications
|July 28 - 31, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Tuesday - Friday
|Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates
|August 1, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Saturday
Candidates are also advised to adhere to the schedule provided above strictly.
DU UG Admissions Round 2 Allotment on July 25
The Delhi University has issued a notification regarding the round 1 admissions to the undergraduate programmes. The university is conducting admissions to undergraduate courses as per the first round of seat allocation results issued. The remaining vacancies will be filled through the spot round, which will commence on July 25, 2026.
For more admission related official notifications and details, students are advised to adhere to the official website at du.ac.in.
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