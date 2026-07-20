DU PG Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in; Check Important Dates Here

DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also known as the Delhi university (DU), has released the schedule for Spot round for Postgraduate Admissions 2026-27 on July 19, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the CSAS PG admissions 2026 will need to follow the mentioned schedule to proceed with the admissions. The official schedule notice is present on the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates who applied for CSAS (PG) –2026 but were not admitted to a programme must note that they can opt to apply to the respective programme(s) by choosing a spot round for that programme from their dashboard.

Official Notice: Public Notice - Spot Admission Round I

DU PG Admission 2026: Official Schedule

Candidates will need to check the following table to know the schedule for DU PG Admission 2026: