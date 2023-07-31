DU UG Admission 2023: First CSAS Allocation List for UG Courses Tomorrow, Know How to Download Here

DU UG CSAS 2023 Seat Allotment: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first seat allocation list for DU undergraduate admission 2023 tomorrow: August 1, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have registered will be able to check and download the DU UG seat allocation list from the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the first seat allocation list for DU UG 2023 will be available on August 1, 2023, at 5 pm. Candidates included in the first allocation list are required to accept the allocated seat between August 1 to 4, 2023, to secure their admissions. Colleges will verify and approve the online applications submitted by the candidates from August 1 to 5, 2023.

DU CSAS UG 2023 dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Delhi University CSAS undergraduate admission 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Release of DU CSAS UG first seat allocation list August 1, 2023 (at 5 pm) Candidates to accept the allotted seat August 1, 2023 (from 5 pm) to August 4, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Colleges to verify and approve the online applications August 1, 2023 (from 5 pm) to August 5, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Last date of online payment of fees by the candidate August 6, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)

Check DU CSAS UG 2023 admission schedule here

How to check and download DU CSAS UG 2023 first seat allocation list online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to know how to download the Delhi University CSAS UG first seat allocation list for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU CSAS UG - ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the seat allotment list available on the homepage

Step 3: The seat allocation pdf will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the details mentioned on it

Step 5: Download it for future use

