DU SOL Admission 2023: Registrations for BA Programme Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

DU SOL UG Admission 2023: Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL) will close the DU SOL 2023 online registration process today, July 31, 2023. As per the admission notification, the last date to register for BA with Psychology and BA with Computer Applications is July 31, 2023. However, the last date to register for other UG courses is August 31, 2023. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process.

To apply for the UG programmes students are first required to complete the registrations available on the admission portal. When applying candidates are advised to first check the eligibility criteria thoroughly. Candidates are required to attach all necessary documents to the online application form and submit the application fee through the payment link provided.

DU SOL UG applications are available on the admission portal - soladmission.samarth.edu.in. Click on the link provided below to submit the applications

UG Admission Application 2023 - Click Here

DU SOL Admission 2023 Application Process

The DU SOL UG admission 2023 applications are available in online mode for the candidates. Students can follow the steps available here to complete the registration and submit the application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU SOL

Step 2: Click on UG admission portal

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee through the link provided

Step 6: Save a copy of the filled application and submit the application form

Candidates must note that after uploading the documents, the fee payment link will be made available after only verification. This process may take 3-5 days. After the fee payment, candidates can download the fee receipt and identity card.

