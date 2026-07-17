DU UG Admission 2026: Sports Trial Schedule Released for Supernumerary Quota at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), released the schedule for sports trial today, July 17, 2026. Candidates who registered for the UG Admissions under the supernumerary quota will need to check their schedule and the important notes for appearing for the trial here. According to the schedule, the trials will run from July 29, 2026 to August 3, 2026.

The schedule was released on the admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates appearing must report to their allotted trial centre college with their CSAS application form and ID proof at designated venues.

Official Notice: Schedule of Sports Trial for Sports Supernumerary Quota

DU UG Sports Trial Admission 2026: Complete Schedule

Candidates appearing for the sports trial will need to check the following complete schedule and keep the important dates in mind while appearing for the DU UG Sports Trial Admission 2026 trials