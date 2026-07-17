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DU UG Admission 2026: Sports Trial Schedule Released for Supernumerary Quota at admission.uod.ac.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 16:31 IST

The Delhi University (DU), released the schedule for the sports trial under the supernumerary quota today, July 17, 2026 on the admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the schedule, the trials will run from July 29, 2026 to August 3, 2026.

DU UG Admission 2026: Sports Trial Schedule Released for Supernumerary Quota at admission.uod.ac.in
DU UG Admission 2026: Sports Trial Schedule Released for Supernumerary Quota at admission.uod.ac.in
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DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), released the schedule for sports trial today, July 17, 2026. Candidates who registered for the UG Admissions under the supernumerary quota will need to check their schedule and the important notes for appearing for the trial here. According to the schedule, the trials will run from July 29, 2026 to August 3, 2026. 

The schedule was released on the admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates appearing must report to their allotted trial centre college with their CSAS application form and ID proof at designated venues.

Official Notice: Schedule of Sports Trial for Sports Supernumerary Quota

DU UG Sports Trial Admission 2026: Complete Schedule

Candidates appearing for the sports trial will need to check the following complete schedule and keep the important dates in mind while appearing for the DU UG Sports Trial Admission 2026 trials 

Date Sport Reporting Time Venue
July 29, 2026 Archery (Men & Women) 9.00 am Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Sector-3, Dwarka
Badminton (Women) 8.30 am Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex
Basketball (Women) 8.30 am Sri Venkateswara College
Boxing (Men & Women) 9.00 am Boxing Centre, Govt. Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya, Shahpur Jat
Cricket (Men) 9.00 am Swami Shraddhanand College, Alipur
Football (Women) 9.00 am Maitreyi College
Handball (Women) 9.00 am Janki Devi Memorial College for Women
Hockey (Men) 8.30 am Shyam Lal College
Netball (Women) 9.00 am Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex
Squash (Men & Women) 9.00 am St. Stephen's College
Table Tennis (Men & Women) 8.30 am Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex
Weightlifting (Men & Women) 9.00 am Ramanujan College
July 30, 2026 Athletics (Men & Women) 8.30 am University Polo Ground, Kingsway Camp
Badminton (Men) 8.30 am Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex
Chess (Men & Women) 8.30 am Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex
Cricket (Women) 9.00 am Gargi College
Fencing (Men & Women) 9.00 am Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
Football (Men) 8.30 am Rugby Stadium, University of Delhi
Kabaddi (Men) 9:00 am Aryabhatta College
Kho-Kho (Men) 9.00 am Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Taekwondo (Men & Women) 9.00 am Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex
Shooting (Men & Women) 8.30 am Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range
Tennis (Men & Women) 8.30 am Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex
Volleyball (Men) 9.00 am Sri Venkateswara College
July 31, 2026 Baseball (Men) 8.30 am Keshav Mahavidyalaya
Basketball (Men) 9.00 am University Polo Ground, Kingsway Camp
Gymnastics (Men & Women) 10.00 am Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Handball (Men) 9.00 am Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences
Hockey (Women) 8.30 am Rajdhani College
Judo (Men & Women) 8.30 am Shyam Lal College
Kabaddi (Women) 9.00 am Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex
Kho-Kho (Women) 9.00 am Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women
Softball (Women) 9.00 am Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women
Volleyball (Women) 9.00 am Maitreyi College
Wrestling (Men & Women) 9.00 am Gargi College / Virendra Sports and Education Academy, Narela
August 3, 2026 Swimming (Men & Women) 9.00 am Swimming Pool Arena, IIT Delhi, Hauz Khas

DU UG Admission Sports Trial 2026: Important Note for Candidates 

  1. Candidates appearing for the Sports Trial should bring a printed copy of the CSAS (UG) 2026 Application Form along with an Identity Proof.
  2. Candidates should report 30 minutes before the scheduled time of the Sport Trial. Late comers will not be entertained.
  3. Candidates should appear in a proper playing kit for the Sports Trial.
  4. Candidate appearing for the following Game/Sport should bring the following for their Sports Trial:
  5. Candidate can check the following table to know the required equipment for their respective game/sport:

Game/SportRequired Equipment
Badminton Yonex AS- Shuttle Cock
Baseball Crown Super Plus 450C
Chess Chess Board with Chess Clock
Cricket SG Tournament Ball
Hockey Astro Turf Hockey Ball
Softball Champion Super 530C
Squash Dunlop Yellow Dot Ball
Shooting Pallets, Weapons, Ammunition & Gas
Table Tennis TTFI/ITTF approved Plastic Ball
Tennis Wilson Ball

  1. Candidates are advised to come prepared for the entire duration of the Sports Trial which may get extended in case the number of candidates are large.
  2. Parents/guardians accompanying the candidate will not be allowed inside the venue of the Sports Trial.
Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 16:31 IST

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