DU UG Admission 2026: Sports Trial Schedule Released for Supernumerary Quota at admission.uod.ac.in
The Delhi University (DU), released the schedule for the sports trial under the supernumerary quota today, July 17, 2026 on the admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the schedule, the trials will run from July 29, 2026 to August 3, 2026.
DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), released the schedule for sports trial today, July 17, 2026. Candidates who registered for the UG Admissions under the supernumerary quota will need to check their schedule and the important notes for appearing for the trial here. According to the schedule, the trials will run from July 29, 2026 to August 3, 2026.
The schedule was released on the admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates appearing must report to their allotted trial centre college with their CSAS application form and ID proof at designated venues.
Official Notice: Schedule of Sports Trial for Sports Supernumerary Quota
DU UG Sports Trial Admission 2026: Complete Schedule
Candidates appearing for the sports trial will need to check the following complete schedule and keep the important dates in mind while appearing for the DU UG Sports Trial Admission 2026 trials
|Date
|Sport
|Reporting Time
|Venue
|July 29, 2026
|Archery (Men & Women)
|9.00 am
|Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Sector-3, Dwarka
|Badminton (Women)
|8.30 am
|Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex
|Basketball (Women)
|8.30 am
|Sri Venkateswara College
|Boxing (Men & Women)
|9.00 am
|Boxing Centre, Govt. Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya, Shahpur Jat
|Cricket (Men)
|9.00 am
|Swami Shraddhanand College, Alipur
|Football (Women)
|9.00 am
|Maitreyi College
|Handball (Women)
|9.00 am
|Janki Devi Memorial College for Women
|Hockey (Men)
|8.30 am
|Shyam Lal College
|Netball (Women)
|9.00 am
|Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex
|Squash (Men & Women)
|9.00 am
|St. Stephen's College
|Table Tennis (Men & Women)
|8.30 am
|Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex
|Weightlifting (Men & Women)
|9.00 am
|Ramanujan College
|July 30, 2026
|Athletics (Men & Women)
|8.30 am
|University Polo Ground, Kingsway Camp
|Badminton (Men)
|8.30 am
|Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex
|Chess (Men & Women)
|8.30 am
|Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex
|Cricket (Women)
|9.00 am
|Gargi College
|Fencing (Men & Women)
|9.00 am
|Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
|Football (Men)
|8.30 am
|Rugby Stadium, University of Delhi
|Kabaddi (Men)
|9:00 am
|Aryabhatta College
|Kho-Kho (Men)
|9.00 am
|Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
|Taekwondo (Men & Women)
|9.00 am
|Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex
|Shooting (Men & Women)
|8.30 am
|Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range
|Tennis (Men & Women)
|8.30 am
|Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex
|Volleyball (Men)
|9.00 am
|Sri Venkateswara College
|July 31, 2026
|Baseball (Men)
|8.30 am
|Keshav Mahavidyalaya
|Basketball (Men)
|9.00 am
|University Polo Ground, Kingsway Camp
|Gymnastics (Men & Women)
|10.00 am
|Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
|Handball (Men)
|9.00 am
|Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences
|Hockey (Women)
|8.30 am
|Rajdhani College
|Judo (Men & Women)
|8.30 am
|Shyam Lal College
|Kabaddi (Women)
|9.00 am
|Multipurpose Hall, DU Sports Complex
|Kho-Kho (Women)
|9.00 am
|Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women
|Softball (Women)
|9.00 am
|Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women
|Volleyball (Women)
|9.00 am
|Maitreyi College
|Wrestling (Men & Women)
|9.00 am
|Gargi College / Virendra Sports and Education Academy, Narela
|August 3, 2026
|Swimming (Men & Women)
|9.00 am
|Swimming Pool Arena, IIT Delhi, Hauz Khas
DU UG Admission Sports Trial 2026: Important Note for Candidates
- Candidates appearing for the Sports Trial should bring a printed copy of the CSAS (UG) 2026 Application Form along with an Identity Proof.
- Candidates should report 30 minutes before the scheduled time of the Sport Trial. Late comers will not be entertained.
- Candidates should appear in a proper playing kit for the Sports Trial.
- Candidate appearing for the following Game/Sport should bring the following for their Sports Trial:
- Candidate can check the following table to know the required equipment for their respective game/sport:
|Game/Sport
|Required Equipment
|Badminton
|Yonex AS- Shuttle Cock
|Baseball
|Crown Super Plus 450C
|Chess
|Chess Board with Chess Clock
|Cricket
|SG Tournament Ball
|Hockey
|Astro Turf Hockey Ball
|Softball
|Champion Super 530C
|Squash
|Dunlop Yellow Dot Ball
|Shooting
|Pallets, Weapons, Ammunition & Gas
|Table Tennis
|TTFI/ITTF approved Plastic Ball
|Tennis
|Wilson Ball
- Candidates are advised to come prepared for the entire duration of the Sports Trial which may get extended in case the number of candidates are large.
- Parents/guardians accompanying the candidate will not be allowed inside the venue of the Sports Trial.
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