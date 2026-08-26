HPBOSE, HP Board Class 10 Second Exam Result 2026 OUT at hpbose.org; Download Scorecards - Link Here
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the result for the class 10 second board examination result today, August 26, 2026 on the official website at hpbose.org. Candidates will require their roll number to check their results online. Students are required to score at least 33% in their aggregate and total marks in order to be considered pass.
HPBOSE Class 10 Second Exam Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the result for the class 10 second board examination result today, August 26, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams will need to check the official website to download their scorecards at hpbose.org. Candidates will require their roll number to check their results online.
The exams, including essential improvement, compartment, optional improvement and additional subjects, were held for students who were unable to score the minimum passing marks in their main board examination. Candidates are required to score at least 33% in their aggregate and total marks in order to be considered pass.
How to check HP Board Matric Second Exam Result 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the HP Board Matric Second Exam Result 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at hpbose.org
- Click on the tab for results
- Press on the link for “MATRIC SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT JULY-2026”
- Enter your roll number to submit
- The HP Board Matric Second Exam Result 2026 scorecard will appear
- Check your details and download the marksheet
DIRECT LINK - MATRIC SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT JULY-2026
HPBOSE 10th Second Result 2026 Statistics and Revaluation
Candidates can check and download their online scorecards on the official website at hpbose.org. Additionally, the DigiLocker platform can also be accessed to get the digital copies of the required pass certificates. Candidates will require a minimum of 33% to clear the results for the second board. From the data released by the board, approximately 8181 students appeared, out of which only 4,930 passed, with a pass percentage of 60.27%.
The board has also opened the window to apply for second board result revaluation and rechecking. In order to apply for revaluation of answer books, candidates will need to pay the application fee of INR 1000 per subject, whereas the rechecking fee is of INR 800 per subject. The last date to apply for both is September 9, 2026.
Also Read: Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 Round 1 MBBS Cutoff Released for Govt & Private Colleges
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.