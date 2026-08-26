HPBOSE, HP Board Class 10 Second Exam Result 2026 OUT at hpbose.org; Download Scorecards - Link Here

HPBOSE Class 10 Second Exam Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the result for the class 10 second board examination result today, August 26, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams will need to check the official website to download their scorecards at hpbose.org. Candidates will require their roll number to check their results online.

The exams, including essential improvement, compartment, optional improvement and additional subjects, were held for students who were unable to score the minimum passing marks in their main board examination. Candidates are required to score at least 33% in their aggregate and total marks in order to be considered pass.

How to check HP Board Matric Second Exam Result 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the HP Board Matric Second Exam Result 2026 online: