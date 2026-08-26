Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 Round 1 MBBS Cutoff Released for Govt & Private Colleges

Chhattisgarh NEET Round 1 MBBS Cutoff 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh, has issued NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks (Cutoff) for government and private medical institutions. The candidates, who were involved in the state counselling process, will be able to download the complete OR-CR in PDF format at the official website of the state counselling at cgdme.in.

The OR-CR released by the counselling authority provides a complete overview of the opening and closing state ranks with their NEET UG scores for each reservation category and seat quota. Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur has become the institute having the highest competition level in the state in the government medical colleges. In the Unreserved (UR) quota of the government medical colleges, the college had closed its seat at State Rank 64 with the NEET score of 583. On the other hand, the other leading medical institutes of the state, including the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur, had closed its seat at State Rank 139 (NEET score 564) for the UR quota.