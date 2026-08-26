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Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 Round 1 MBBS Cutoff Released for Govt & Private Colleges

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 14:44 IST

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh, has released the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks (OR-CR) for government and private medical colleges at cgdme.in. Pt. JN Memorial Medical College, Raipur, recorded the highest competition, closing at State Rank 64 (583 marks) under the Unreserved category.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 Round 1 MBBS Cutoff Released for Govt & Private Colleges
Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 Round 1 MBBS Cutoff Released for Govt & Private Colleges
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Chhattisgarh NEET Round 1 MBBS Cutoff 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh, has issued NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks (Cutoff) for government and private medical institutions. The candidates, who were involved in the state counselling process, will be able to download the complete OR-CR in PDF format at the official website of the state counselling at cgdme.in.

The OR-CR released by the counselling authority provides a complete overview of the opening and closing state ranks with their NEET UG scores for each reservation category and seat quota. Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur has become the institute having the highest competition level in the state in the government medical colleges. In the Unreserved (UR) quota of the government medical colleges, the college had closed its seat at State Rank 64 with the NEET score of 583. On the other hand, the other leading medical institutes of the state, including the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur, had closed its seat at State Rank 139 (NEET score 564) for the UR quota.

How to Check Chhattisgarh NEET Round 1 MBBS Cutoff 2026?

To verify CG NEET cutoff, applicants need to follow the steps given below

  • Visit the website of Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh

  • Click on CG State NEET UG (MBBS/BDS) 2026 Round-1 OR-CR

  • Find the name of the medical college

  • Identify the respective quota and category

  • Find opening and closing ranks and NEET score of respective state

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Round 1 MBBS Cutoff 2026

Official Round 1 OR-CR form contains information on the opening state rank, opening NEET score, closing state rank, and closing NEET score of candidates allotted MBBS and BDS seats. Candidates can refer to the table to get information on CG MBBS round 1 cutoff 2026.

Government Medical College

Categories

Opening Rank

Opening Score

Closing Rank

Closing Score

Pt. JN Memorial Medical College, Raipur

UR

4

625

64

583

CIMS, Bilaspur

UR

89

576

139

564

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Medical College, Rajnandgaon

UR

131

565

204

552

Baliram Kashyap Memorial Medical College, Jagdalpur

UR

144

563

258

544

Lakhi Ram Agrawal Memorial Govt Medical College, Raigarh

UR

209

551

315

536

Rajmata Devendra Kumari Singhdeo Govt Medical College, Ambikapur

UR

207

552

358

531

Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Govt Medical College, Durg

UR

227

549

432

525

Govt Medical College, Mahasamund

UR

391

529

560

516

Govt Medical College, Kanker

UR

324

535

597

514

Late Bisahu Das Mahant Memorial Medical College, Korba

UR

362

531

516

519

Top Government & Private Cutoff Trends

  • Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur: Recorded the best competition among all the state colleges, with closing ranks at State Rank 64 (583 NEET score) in the Unreserved category from the government quota.

  • Government Medical Colleges: The opening as well as closing ranks differed depending upon state quota of reservation for ST (32%), OBC (14%) and SC (12%).

  • Private Medical Colleges: Cutoffs were announced separately for the government quota as well as the management quota.

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Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 14:44 IST

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