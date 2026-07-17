IGNOU Practical Date Sheet 2026 Released: June TEPE Practical Exams Begin from July 22; Download PDF at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU has released the June 2026 Term-End Practical Examination (TEPE) date sheet. Practical exams will be conducted from July 22. Check the schedule, download the PDF, and know the important instructions here.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the June 2026 Term-End Practical Examination (TEPE) date sheet on its official website, ignou.ac.in. Students who have enrolled in practical based undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certified programmes can now check the exam schedule and prepare accordingly. As per the official schedule, the IGNOU TEPE June 2026 Exam will start from July 22, 2026. It’ll be conducted at designated IGNOU study centres all over the country. Students are advised to carefully verify their respective programme code, practical dates and reporting instructions before appearing for the exam.
IGNOU Practical Exam 2026: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Practical Date Sheet Release
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Released
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Practical Exam Begins
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July 22, 2026
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Mode of Examination
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Offline (at allotted study centres)
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Official Website
|
ignou.ac.in
IGNOU TEPE June 2026: Practical Exam Dates
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Day and Date
|
COURSE CODE
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PROGRAMME CODE
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Forenoon
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Afternoon
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Wednesday, 22 July 2026
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MSTL001 (BATCH-1)
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MSTL001 (BATCH-2)
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PGDAST/CRCS/BSCAEY
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Thursday, 23 July 2026
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MSTL002 (BATCH-1)
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MSTL002 (BATCH-2)
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PGDAST
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Thursday, 23 July 2026
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MSTL003 (BATCH-1)
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PGDAST
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Wednesday, 29 July 2026
|
MSEI021P
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MSEI022P
|
MSCIS/PGDIS
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Wednesday, 29 July 2026
|
BPOI007P
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BPOI006(P)
|
DBPOFA/CCITSK
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Thursday, 30 July 2026
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MSEI025P
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MSEI023P
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MSCIS/PGDIS
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Thursday, 30 July 2026
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OSEI041P
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ACISE
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Friday, 31 July 2026
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MSEI026P
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MSEI027P
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MSCIS/PGDIS
|
Friday, 31 July 2026
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MGYL012
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MSCGI
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Friday, 31 July 2026
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OSEI042P
|
OSEI044P
|
ACISE
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Saturday, 1 August 2026
|
MGYL104
|
MGYL104
|
PGCGI/PGDGI/MSCGI
|
Monday, 3 August 2026
|
MGYL008
|
MGYL008
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PGDGI/MSCGI
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WILL BE UPDATED SOON,
|
MSEP038
|
MSCIS
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WILL BE UPDATED SOON,
|
MSEL032
|
MSEL037
|
MSCIS
How to Download IGNOU Practical Date Sheet 2026 PDF?
- Visit the Official Website: ignou.ac.in
- Click on the Announcement Section
- Click on June 2026 Practical Exam Datesheet
- The PDF will open
- Download and save it for future reference
IGNOU TEPE June 2026 Practical Exam Dates: Direct LINK
Details Mentioned on the Practical Date Sheet
- Programme Name and Code
- Course Name
- Day and Date of Exam
- Exam Centre
- Reporting Instructions
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.