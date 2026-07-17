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IGNOU Practical Date Sheet 2026 Released: June TEPE Practical Exams Begin from July 22; Download PDF at ignou.ac.in

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 12:11 IST

IGNOU has released the June 2026 Term-End Practical Examination (TEPE) date sheet. Practical exams will be conducted from July 22. Check the schedule, download the PDF, and know the important instructions here.

IGNOU Practical Date Sheet 2026 Released: June TEPE Practical Exams Begin from July 22; Download PDF at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU Practical Date Sheet 2026 Released: June TEPE Practical Exams Begin from July 22; Download PDF at ignou.ac.in
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The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the June 2026 Term-End Practical Examination (TEPE) date sheet on its official website, ignou.ac.in. Students who have enrolled in practical based undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certified programmes can now check the exam schedule and prepare accordingly. As per the official schedule, the IGNOU TEPE June 2026 Exam will start from July 22, 2026. It’ll be conducted at designated IGNOU study centres all over the country. Students are advised to carefully verify their respective programme code, practical dates and reporting instructions before appearing for the exam. 

IGNOU Practical Exam 2026: Important Dates

Event

Date

Practical Date Sheet Release

Released

Practical Exam Begins

July 22, 2026

Mode of Examination

Offline (at allotted study centres)

Official Website

ignou.ac.in

IGNOU TEPE June 2026: Practical Exam Dates

Day and Date

COURSE CODE

PROGRAMME CODE

Forenoon

Afternoon

Wednesday, 22 July 2026

MSTL001 (BATCH-1)

MSTL001 (BATCH-2)

PGDAST/CRCS/BSCAEY

Thursday, 23 July 2026

MSTL002 (BATCH-1)

MSTL002 (BATCH-2)

PGDAST

Thursday, 23 July 2026

  

MSTL003 (BATCH-1)

PGDAST

Wednesday, 29 July 2026

MSEI021P

MSEI022P

MSCIS/PGDIS

Wednesday, 29 July 2026

BPOI007P

BPOI006(P)

DBPOFA/CCITSK

Thursday, 30 July 2026

MSEI025P

MSEI023P

MSCIS/PGDIS

Thursday, 30 July 2026

OSEI041P

  

ACISE

Friday, 31 July 2026

MSEI026P

MSEI027P

MSCIS/PGDIS

Friday, 31 July 2026

MGYL012

  

MSCGI

Friday, 31 July 2026

OSEI042P

OSEI044P

ACISE

Saturday, 1 August 2026

MGYL104

MGYL104

PGCGI/PGDGI/MSCGI

Monday, 3 August 2026

MGYL008

MGYL008

PGDGI/MSCGI

WILL BE UPDATED SOON,

MSEP038

  

MSCIS

WILL BE UPDATED SOON,

MSEL032

MSEL037

MSCIS

How to Download IGNOU Practical Date Sheet 2026 PDF?

  1. Visit the Official Website: ignou.ac.in
  2. Click on the Announcement Section
  3. Click on June 2026 Practical Exam Datesheet
  4. The PDF will open
  5. Download and save it for future reference

IGNOU TEPE June 2026 Practical Exam Dates: Direct LINK

Details Mentioned on the Practical Date Sheet

  • Programme Name and Code
  • Course Name
  • Day and Date of Exam
  • Exam Centre 
  • Reporting Instructions
Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 12:11 IST

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