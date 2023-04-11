IIT JAM Counselling 2023 Registration Starts Today, Get Direct Link Here

IIT JAM Counselling 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has commenced the application process for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 through the JOAPS portal from today, April 11, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified in the IIT JAM exam that was conducted on February 12, 2023, can register themselves by visiting the official website- jam.iitg.ac.in

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the JAM admissions 2023 is April 25. Candidates who are seeking admission will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 750 as an admission fee. They are also advised to go through the information brochure carefully before submitting the registration form.

What are the documents required for JOAPS registrations?

Qualified candidates who are seeking admissions for the JAM 2023 through the candidates' portal can check the below-given basic documents that are required during the registrations.

Candidate's Aadhar card/ First page of passport/ Birth certificate/ Voter ID card

Class 10th certificate

Class 12th marksheet

OBC certificate or EWS certificate (If any)

PwD certificate (If any)

JAM 2023 Admission Brochure

How to register for JAM 2023 through JOAPS portal?

Candidates who have qualified in the IIT JAM examinations 2023 can log into the candidates portal to apply for admissions. They can fo through the below-given steps to complete the registrations.

Step 1: Go to the official website of JAM 2023 i.e. jam.iig.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the JOAPS candidate portal direct link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register by filling out the required details as mentioned

Step 4: Login using the newly generated credentials to proceed further

Step 5: Fill in all the details as asked in the application form

Step 6: Upload all the required documents and then make the payment of the admission fee as prescribed

Step 7: Now, click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and take a few printouts for further use

