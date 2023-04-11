MAH AAC CET Admit Card 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

MAH AAC CET Admit Card 2023 As per the latest updates, State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the admit card for Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts Common Entrance Test (MAH AAC CET). Candidates who are going to appear for the exam must download the admit card from the official website. i.e.cetcell.mahacet.org.The authorities will only issue hall tickets to the registered candidates.

According to the official schedule, the MHT AAC CET exam 2023 will be held on April 16, 2023, from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm. The exam has been divided into five sections i.e. - Design Practical, Object Drawing Practical, Memory Drawing Practical, and Objective Type Theory ( General Knowledge). Candidates will be granted a lunch break from 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm. Check out exam timings here.

MAH AAC CET Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

MHT AAC CET 2023 Exam Timings

Particulars Timings (Date- April 16, 2023) Paper I- Design Practical 10.00 am to 11.30 am Paper II- Object Drawing Practical 12.00 pm to 1.00 pm Lunch Break- 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm Paper III - Memory Drawing Practical 2.00 pm to 3.30 pm Paper IV- Objective Type Theory (General Knowledge) 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm

MAH AAC CET Information Brochure- Click Here (PDF file)

How to Download MAH AAC CET Admit Card 2023?

Only applicants can download the admit card on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MAH AAC CET Admit Card 2023 link

Step 3: Now, enter the username and password

Step 4: Click on the sign-in button

Step 5: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference

About MAH AAC CET Exam

Candidates must note that the MHT AAC CET 2023 is conducted for admission to Professional Courses in Bachelor of Fine Art Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24. The entrance exam will be held at the various centres within Maharashtra State.

