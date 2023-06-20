  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JNVST Class 6 Registration 2024 Begins at navodaya.gov.in, Apply Till August 10

JNVST Class 6 Registration 2024 Begins at navodaya.gov.in, Apply Till August 10

JNVST Class 6 Registration 2024 has started at navodaya.gov.in. Interested candidates must apply for Navodya Vidyalaya Admission 2023 Class 6 before August 10, 2023. Check steps to apply here.

 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 20, 2023 12:25 IST
JNVST Class 6 Registration 2024 Begins
JNVST Class 6 Registration 2024 Begins

JNVST Class 6 Registration 2024: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has begun class 6 registrations on the official website: navodaya.gov.in. Eligible candidates must apply for the Jawaharlal Nehru Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) before the last date: June 10, 2023. It must be noted that a candidate can apply for JNVST only once. If someone is found to have previous records, the candidature will be rejected.

JNVST 2024 exam will be conducted in two phases. The first test will be held on November 4, 2023, at 11:30 AM. Whereas, the second test is scheduled for January 20, 2024, at 11.30 AM. Candidates can check out the exam cities for both phases in the official notification mentioned below. The results will be declared in March/April 24.

JNVST Class 6 Registration 2024- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register for Navodya Vidyalaya Admission 2023 Class 6 is mentioned below:

JNVST Class 6 Admission Form 2023

Click Here

Documents Required for JNVST Class 6 Registration 2024

Candidates must keep the below-mentioned documents handy while filling out the application form:

  • Certificate verified by the Head Master mentioning the details of candidate in the prescribed format
  • Photograph
  • Signature of parent
  • Signature of candidate
  • Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by competent Government

Authority.

How to Apply for Navodya Vidyalaya Admission 2023 Class 6?

Check out the step-by-step guide to register for JNVST Class 6 admission below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JNVST Class 6 registration 2024 link

Step 3: Read all the instructions carefully

Step 4: Fill out the registration form

Step 5: Submit the JNVST Class 6 Admission Form 2023

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

JNVST Class 6 Admission: Check State-District Wise Exam Centres

Phase 1 Exam (November 4, 2023)

Phase 2 Exam (November 4, 2023)

States of Jammu and Kashmir (except Jammu-I, Jammu-II, Samba & Udhampur)

State of Andhra Pradesh, Assam

Meghalaya

Arunachal Pradesh (except Dibang Valley & Tawang Districts)

Mizoram

Bihar

Nagaland

Chhattisgarh

Sikkim

Goa

Districts of Dibang Valley and Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

Gujarat

Districts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti, and Shimla of Himachal Pradesh

Haryana

District of Darjeeling of West Bengal

Himachal Pradesh (except Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti, and Shimla Districts)

Leh & Kargil districts of UT Ladakh 

Jammu & Kashmir (only for Jammu-I, Jammu-II, Samba & Udhampur)
 

Uttarakhand & West Bengal (except Darjeeling),
 

Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh
 

Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry

State/UT-wise Distribution of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas

According to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme, one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is to be set up in each District in a phased manner. At present, 649 Vidyalayas are functional in 27 States and 08 Union Territories.

Also Read: Top 10 AI Tools for Students and Teachers, 2023

 



References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023