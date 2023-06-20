JNVST Class 6 Registration 2024 Begins at navodaya.gov.in, Apply Till August 10

JNVST Class 6 Registration 2024: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has begun class 6 registrations on the official website: navodaya.gov.in. Eligible candidates must apply for the Jawaharlal Nehru Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) before the last date: June 10, 2023. It must be noted that a candidate can apply for JNVST only once. If someone is found to have previous records, the candidature will be rejected.
JNVST 2024 exam will be conducted in two phases. The first test will be held on November 4, 2023, at 11:30 AM. Whereas, the second test is scheduled for January 20, 2024, at 11.30 AM. Candidates can check out the exam cities for both phases in the official notification mentioned below. The results will be declared in March/April 24.
JNVST Class 6 Registration 2024- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to register for Navodya Vidyalaya Admission 2023 Class 6 is mentioned below:
|
JNVST Class 6 Admission Form 2023
Documents Required for JNVST Class 6 Registration 2024
Candidates must keep the below-mentioned documents handy while filling out the application form:
- Certificate verified by the Head Master mentioning the details of candidate in the prescribed format
- Photograph
- Signature of parent
- Signature of candidate
- Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by competent Government
Authority.
How to Apply for Navodya Vidyalaya Admission 2023 Class 6?
Check out the step-by-step guide to register for JNVST Class 6 admission below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on JNVST Class 6 registration 2024 link
Step 3: Read all the instructions carefully
Step 4: Fill out the registration form
Step 5: Submit the JNVST Class 6 Admission Form 2023
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
JNVST Class 6 Admission: Check State-District Wise Exam Centres
|
Phase 1 Exam (November 4, 2023)
|
Phase 2 Exam (November 4, 2023)
|
States of Jammu and Kashmir (except Jammu-I, Jammu-II, Samba & Udhampur)
|
State of Andhra Pradesh, Assam
|
Meghalaya
|
Arunachal Pradesh (except Dibang Valley & Tawang Districts)
|
Mizoram
|
Bihar
|
Nagaland
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Sikkim
|
Goa
|
Districts of Dibang Valley and Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh
|
Gujarat
|
Districts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti, and Shimla of Himachal Pradesh
|
Haryana
|
District of Darjeeling of West Bengal
|
Himachal Pradesh (except Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti, and Shimla Districts)
|
Leh & Kargil districts of UT Ladakh
|
Jammu & Kashmir (only for Jammu-I, Jammu-II, Samba & Udhampur)
|
Uttarakhand & West Bengal (except Darjeeling),
|
Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh
|
Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry
State/UT-wise Distribution of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas
According to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme, one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is to be set up in each District in a phased manner. At present, 649 Vidyalayas are functional in 27 States and 08 Union Territories.
