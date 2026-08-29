Karnataka PG MDS 2026: Verification Slip Download Link Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in for A and Y Clause
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) activated the link for candidates of clause A and Y to download their verification slip on August 28, 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who have claimed Clause ‘a’ or Clause ‘y’ in the online application need not appear for verification.
Karnataka PG MDS 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) activated the link for candidates of clause A and Y to download their verification slip on August 28, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check and download the slips for PG NEET MDS - 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Only the candidates who have registered online and paid the registration fees will be able to download the verification slip and participate in the document verification process with all the necessary original documents.
According to the Information Bulletin, candidates who have claimed Clause ‘a’ or Clause ‘y’ in the online application need not appear for verification. In case if any such candidates claimed NRI Ward or Religious Minority reservation, then they have to appear for verification with relevant documents.
How to download Karnataka PGMDS 2026 Verification Slip?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download Karnataka PGMDS 2026 Verification Slip online:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Click on the link to log in using your credentials
- In the dashboard, click on the link for verification slip
- Check your details and download for counselling purposes
DIRECT LINK - PGMDS - 2026 Verification Slip Download Link for A and Y clause [27-08-2026]
Karnataka PG MDS 2026: Important Notes
- Candidates must note that mere qualifying in NEET-PG 2026 / NEET PG MDS-2026 does not confer any right on the candidate for admission unless the candidate fulfils eligibility conditions / submits the documents/ certificates.
- Further, only the candidates who complete the registration process including document verification are eligible for PG Medical seats in Government / Private Colleges in Karnataka.
- Candidates should compulsorily produce all the required documents in ORIGINAL with two sets photocopies as per their claims in the online application.
- Candidates have to be personally present as per the schedule for verifying the documents and no one can represent them.
- Candidates can bring drinking water bottles with them, candidates may carry some food and medicines if required.
- Verification of original documents requires more time for scrutiny of each certificate produced by the candidate. Hence, the process may get delayed. Requests to verify documents before the scheduled time will not be entertained. Candidates have to arrange their return journey accordingly.
- The candidates should not produce laminated academic marks cards / formats / certificates for verification. KEA will not verify the marks cards which are laminated; and such candidates will not be eligible for further process of seat allotment.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.