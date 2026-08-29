Karnataka PG MDS 2026: Verification Slip Download Link Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in for A and Y Clause

Karnataka PG MDS 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) activated the link for candidates of clause A and Y to download their verification slip on August 28, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check and download the slips for PG NEET MDS - 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Only the candidates who have registered online and paid the registration fees will be able to download the verification slip and participate in the document verification process with all the necessary original documents.

According to the Information Bulletin, candidates who have claimed Clause ‘a’ or Clause ‘y’ in the online application need not appear for verification. In case if any such candidates claimed NRI Ward or Religious Minority reservation, then they have to appear for verification with relevant documents.