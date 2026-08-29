Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: Registration Opens for Girl Students; Check Direct Link, Eligibility and Documents Required

Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: The Azim Premji Foundation has started online registration for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27 batch, which is an empowering scheme for providing financial assistance to qualified female students in government institutes. The scholarship programme will be open to girls who have passed their Class 10 & Class 12 as regular students of a government school or college in a qualifying State/UT, with an annual scholarship of ₹30,000 for 2-5 years (a maximum of ₹1.5 Lakh). Students should be enrolled in the first year of a full-time recognised bachelor's degree/diploma course in any credible government/private institute in India.

It’s important to mention that this non-merit-based scheme focuses on inclusion rather than the grades or caste and financial background of candidates. Students should make their application through the official portal by August 31, 2026, by attaching their recent passport-sized photograph, identity proof, marksheets of Class 10/12, admission proof of college, and valid bank details.