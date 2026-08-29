Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: Registration Opens for Girl Students; Check Direct Link, Eligibility and Documents Required
Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: The Azim Premji Foundation has opened applications for its 2026–27 scholarship cohort, offering ₹30,000 annually (up to ₹1.5 Lakh) to eligible female government school graduates pursuing full-time undergraduate degrees or diplomas. Selection is non-merit-based. Eligible candidates must apply online at azimpremjifoundation.org with required documents by August 31, 2026.
Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: The Azim Premji Foundation has started online registration for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27 batch, which is an empowering scheme for providing financial assistance to qualified female students in government institutes. The scholarship programme will be open to girls who have passed their Class 10 & Class 12 as regular students of a government school or college in a qualifying State/UT, with an annual scholarship of ₹30,000 for 2-5 years (a maximum of ₹1.5 Lakh). Students should be enrolled in the first year of a full-time recognised bachelor's degree/diploma course in any credible government/private institute in India.
It’s important to mention that this non-merit-based scheme focuses on inclusion rather than the grades or caste and financial background of candidates. Students should make their application through the official portal by August 31, 2026, by attaching their recent passport-sized photograph, identity proof, marksheets of Class 10/12, admission proof of college, and valid bank details.
How To Apply For The Azim Premji Scholarship 2026?
To apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Go to azimpremjifoundation.org and click on the application banner for the 2026 cohort to start the process.
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Respond to the basic eligibility criteria questions related to your gender, government school studies, and current college admission.
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Provide a legitimate mobile number, confirm it with the One-Time Password (OTP), and set up the account password.
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Log into the portal and fill all the necessary sections of the application form such as personal details, government school details, admission into college, and active bank account details.
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Upload a clean scanned copy of your photograph, signature, identification proof, Class 10/12 mark sheets, bonafide certificate from college, and bank passbook.
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Verify all entered details carefully against your official documents prior to submission and keep the application acknowledgement generated.
Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: Important Dates & Application Schedule
Below mentioned are the important dates for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2026:
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Stage
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Date
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Round 1 Registration Start Date
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August 10, 2026
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Round 1 Application Last Date
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August 31, 2026
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Document Verification
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September – October 2026
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Grant Disbursal
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November – December 2026
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Round 2 Application Window
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January 2027 (Anticipated)
Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: Documents Required for Application
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Passport size photograph: Latest colored photograph of the face of the person.
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Proof of identity: Scan of government proof of identity with complete information like name, photograph, date of birth, and gender.
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Class 10 Mark sheet: Clear scan of the front side of the class 10 mark sheet.
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Class 12 Mark sheet: Clear scan of the front side of the class 12 mark sheet.
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Proof of college admission: Original Bonafide certificate or tuition fee receipt with complete information related to the candidate and institution.
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Bank Account Proof: First page of the passbook or bank statement of the student with complete information.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.