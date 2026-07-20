Kashmir Schools Reopen on July 22 After Extended Summer Vacation; Check Latest School Reopening Update
Kashmir schools will reopen on July 22, 2026, after the extended summer vacation. Check the latest reopening update, reasons behind the extension, and the latest advisory for students and parents.
Schools across Kashmir will reopen on Tuesday, July 22, 2026 after the long summer vacation. The Directorate of School Education Kashmir, DSEK had earlier extended the break in view of adverse weather conditions and the forecast of heavy rainfall across the Valley. With the vacation coming to an end, government and private schools will resume regular academic activities from July 22 unless fresh orders are issued by the authorities.
The extension of the summer break was announced as a precautionary measure after weather agencies predicted widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir between July 20 and July 23. Authorities also suspended the Amarnath Yatra temporarily due to the prevailing weather conditions. Students and parents are advised to stay updated through the official notifications issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir and district administrations in case of any changes due to weather conditions.
Why Was The Summer Vacation Extended?
The Jammu and Kashmir administration extended the summer vacation after the Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides across several parts of the Valley. The decision was taken to safeguard students and school staff from weather-related disruptions.
What Students Should Know Before Schools Reopen
- Schools are scheduled to reopen on July 22, 2026.
- Students should report according to their regular school timings.
- Parents should check with their respective schools for any local advisories.
- Schools may issue weather-related instructions depending on district-level conditions.
- Students are advised to carry rain gear and follow safety guidelines while travelling to school.
Himachal Pradesh Schools Remain Closed in Rain-Hit Districts
While schools in Kashmir are getting ready to reopen on July 22, educational institutions in some parts of Himachal Pradesh continue to remain closed due to heavy rainfall. District administrations like Kangra had ordered the closure of government and private schools on July 20 and 21 as a precautionary measure to ensure students safety amidst the ongoing monsoon, after a red alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.