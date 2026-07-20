Kashmir Schools Reopen on July 22 After Extended Summer Vacation; Check Latest School Reopening Update

Schools across Kashmir will reopen on Tuesday, July 22, 2026 after the long summer vacation. The Directorate of School Education Kashmir, DSEK had earlier extended the break in view of adverse weather conditions and the forecast of heavy rainfall across the Valley. With the vacation coming to an end, government and private schools will resume regular academic activities from July 22 unless fresh orders are issued by the authorities.

The extension of the summer break was announced as a precautionary measure after weather agencies predicted widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir between July 20 and July 23. Authorities also suspended the Amarnath Yatra temporarily due to the prevailing weather conditions. Students and parents are advised to stay updated through the official notifications issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir and district administrations in case of any changes due to weather conditions.