Kurukshetra University UG, PG exams 2023 postponed till July 13, revised dates to be announced soon

Kurukshetra University 2023: The Kurukshetra University has postponed undergraduate and postgraduate examinations till July 13 due to heavy rains for the last two to three days. Keeping in view the inconvenience caused to the examinees by the incessant rain, the university’s VC issued instructions to the examination branch of all test centres that the exams will not be conducted till July 13.

The controller of examination Hukam Singh said that “due to heavy rains in the state for the last two-three days, life has become chaotic. Even a flood-like situation has arisen in the villages of many districts of the state”. However, the entrance exams held for admission will be conducted as per the date announced earlier, the KU vice-chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva took the decision.

Kurukshetra University 2023 Tweet

DPR Haryana tweeted, “Due to heavy rains, all the examinations of Kurukshetra University have been postponed till 13th July.” Check tweet below:

भारी बारिश के कारण कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय की सभी परीक्षाएं 13 जुलाई तक स्थगित कर दी गई हैं। #Haryana #DIPRHaryana pic.twitter.com/2xkNcFwJ1K

— DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) July 10, 2023

Kurukshetra University Exam 2023 Postponement Notice

According to the notice, “Monday's evening exams and the ones slated to be held between Tuesday to Thursday (July 11 to July 13) for both the autumn and evening sessions for UG, PG and engineering courses have been postponed while the entrance examinations of KU will be conducted as per their prescribed schedule as before.”

Helpline numbers for Kurukshetra University 2023 Students

The Haryana government has also issued helpline numbers in view of the situation arising out of heavy rains. In case of any kind of problem flood helpline no. 1070, 1077, 112 and State landline no. contact on 0172-2545938. Many roads have been blocked due to heavy rains, due to which the candidates may face many problems while reaching the examination centre. Therefore, keeping in mind the interests of the students, it has been decided to postpone these exams.

