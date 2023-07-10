Rajasthan Pre DElEd registration 2023 starts, apply for BSTC courses at panjiyakpredeled.in

  1. Home
Rajasthan Pre DElEd registration 2023: Rajasthan Education Department has released the registration form for BSTC courses - General and Sanskrit today. Candidates can apply for Rajasthan Pre DElEd online at panjiyakpredeled.in. Check steps to apply here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 10, 2023 16:40 IST
Rajasthan Pre DElEd registration 2023: Office of the Coordinator, Education Department Rajasthan has started the online registration process for pre DElEd exam from today - July 10, 2023. Candidates can apply for Rajasthan BSTC courses - General and Sanskrit online at panjiyakpredeled.in. As per the dates announced, the last date to fill the application form is July 30, 2023. The Rajasthan Pre DElEd (previously known as BSTC) is conducted for admission to DElEd (General) and Sanskrit in the across government and private colleges in the state. 

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Registration Link 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Rajasthan BSTC Dates 2023 

As of now, the officials have not released the complete dates. However, they can check below the table for more information: 

Events 

Dates 

Availability of Rajasthan BSTC registration form

July 10, 2023 

Last date to apply 

July 30, 2023

Last date to pay the application fees 

July 30, 2023

How to apply for Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2023? 

Candidates can apply for BSTC courses online at the official website. The exam fee is Rs 450 for one paper and Rs. 500 for those who appear in both papers. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for Rajasthan pre D El Ed:

Step 1: Go to the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on apply/login tab

Step 3: Register by entering the asked details, activate the account by following the given instructions

Step 4: Submit the required information, documents and pay the exam fee

Step 5: Submit the filled form and download the confirmation page

What is the specified age limit to apply for Rajasthan Pre DElED 2023? 

As per the information available, a candidate who is not more than 28 years old as on July 1, 2023 can apply for the Rajasthan BSTC exam. Also, there is no age limit for widows, divorcees and abandon women. For other reserved category candidates, relaxation in the age limit will be applicable as per Rajasthan government rules.

Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2023 Exam Pattern 

Ad per the paper pattern of BSTC, there will be four sections in the question paper: mental ability, general knowledge of Rajasthan and teaching aptitude sections will have fifty questions each for 450 marks in total. The fourth section is divided into three sub-sections: English, (20 questions, 60 marks) Sanskrit (30 questions, 90 marks) and Hindi (30 questions, 90 marks).

