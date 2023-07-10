  1. Home
  Trivandrum, Kollam Top Performing Districts in School Education 2020-21 - PGI Report

PGI-D Report 2023: DoSE&L, Ministry of Education issued the PGI-D combined report for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22 on July 9, 2023. Check details here

Jul 10, 2023
PGI-D Report 2023: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L), Ministry of Education has issued the Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D), a combined report for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22 on Sunday, July 9, 2023. This report assessed the performance of the school education system at the district level by creating an index for comprehensive analysis. 

The performance of the districts has been graded under the Ati Uttam category, which is the third-best category of PGI-D. None of the districts have figured in the two categories with the highest grades: Daksh and Utkarsh. As per the media reports, Punjab with 18 districts in the Ati-Uttam category in 2021-22 has outshined Rajasthan whose number of districts in this category came down to five from 26 in 2020-21. Punjab too has one less district in this category as compared to 2020-21.

Check the official tweet below:

