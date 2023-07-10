Trivandrum, Kollam Top Performing Districts in School Education 2020-21 - PGI Report

PGI-D Report 2023: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L), Ministry of Education has issued the Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D), a combined report for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22 on Sunday, July 9, 2023. This report assessed the performance of the school education system at the district level by creating an index for comprehensive analysis.
The performance of the districts has been graded under the Ati Uttam category, which is the third-best category of PGI-D. None of the districts have figured in the two categories with the highest grades: Daksh and Utkarsh. As per the media reports, Punjab with 18 districts in the Ati-Uttam category in 2021-22 has outshined Rajasthan whose number of districts in this category came down to five from 26 in 2020-21. Punjab too has one less district in this category as compared to 2020-21.
The Ministry of Education releases the Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) combined report for 2020-21 & 2021-22 which assesses the performance of school education system at the District level by creating an index for comprehensive analysis.— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 9, 2023
PGI-D Category/ Domain-wise District scorecard
As per the official press release, the PGI-D structure consists of a total weightage of 600 points across 83 indicators, which are grouped under six categories mentioned below:
- Outcomes
- Effective Classroom Transaction
- Infrastructure Facilities & Student Entitlements
- School Safety & Child Protection
- Digital Learning
- Governance Process
Trivandrum, Kollam Highest Performing Districts in School Education During 2020-21
As per the media reports, Kerala's Kollam and Trivandrum districts became the highest-performing districts in the school education system during 2020-21 followed by Kannur and Thrissur. As per the media updates, the PGI-D report graded 742 districts during 2020-21 and 748 districts during 2021-22 across the states and UTs. PGI-D grades the districts into 10 grades with the highest achievable grade being Daksh, which is for districts scoring more than 90% of the total points in that category or overall.
