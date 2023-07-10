ICAI ICITSS 2023 Registrations End Today, Check Steps to Register Here

ICAI ICITSS 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the registration process for the Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills today, July 10, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can register by filling out the registration form through the official website: advit.icaiexam.org.

In order to register, candidates are required to fill out the necessary details in the registration form such as name, contact details, etc. They need to make the payment of the prescribed registration fee through online mode. The direct link to register for the ICAI ICITSS 2023 is provided below.

ICAI ICITSS 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

ICAI ICITSS Exam 2023 Date and Time

Interested candidates who are appearing for the exam can check the exam date and timings in the table below:

Exam Date Timings July 30, 2023 10.30 to 12.30 pm

Who is eligible for ICAI ICITSS 2023?

Candidates are advised to meet the below-given eligibility criteria in order to appear for the ICAI ICITSS course 2023. Check eligibility below:

Candidates who have successfully completed the Advanced ICITSS - Advanced IT course on or before June 30, 2023, are eligible to apply for appearing in the test which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

How to fill out the ICAI ICITSS registration form 2023 online?

Eligible candidates can follow the below-given details to know how to register for ICAI ICITSS 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website: advit.icaiexam.org

Step 2: Click on the apply for exam/ login link available in the top right corner

Step 3: Enter all the details as asked to register

Step 4: Login using newly generated details and fill out the registration form make the payment of the registration fee

Step 5: Go through the details and click on the submit button

Step 6: Print a hardcopy of it for future use

