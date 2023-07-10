NEST 2023 Result Declared at nestexam.in, Check Direct Link Here

NEST Result 2023: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result 2023 has been announced today, July 10, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the NEST exam can check and download their scorecard through the official website: nestexam.in.
In order to get the results, candidates need to enter the required login credentials in the result login window. As per the schedule, the authorities conducted the NEST exam on June 24, 2023, and the answer key was released on June 28, 2023. The last date to submit the objections against the answer key was June 30, 2023.
Candidates who have given the entrance exam can click on the direct link provided below to check the NEST result 2023. The examination authority has released the merit rank for NEST 2023, the scorecard will be available to download shortly.
NEST 2023 Dates
Candidates can check the dates related to the NEST entrance exam 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEST Exam Result 2023
|
July 10, 2023
|
Release of NEST Answer Key
|
June 28, 2023
|
Last date to submit the objections against the answer key
|
June 30, 2023
NEST 2023 Result Login Window
Check the image of the result login window below:
How to check NEST Scorecard 2023 online?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the NEST exam result 2023 from the official website.
Step 1: Visit the official portal: nestexam.in
Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the result available on the homepage
Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter the required details in the result login window and click on the submit button
Step 5: The NEST result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on the result and download it for future use
NEST 2023
Along with the NEST result, the examination authority has also released the NEST merit rank 2023. Qualified NEST candidates are eligible to appear in further counselling rounds and the document verification process.
