MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET BE, BTech Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State Cell will close the counselling registrations for MHT CET counselling today, July 10, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying and have not registered yet for the engineering (B.E, BTech) admission can fill out the registration form through the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the given schedule, candidates can apply for the MHT CET counselling till 5 pm today, July 10, 2023. They can complete the documents verification and confirmation of the application form for admissions by July 11, 2023, by 5 pm. The direct link to register for counselling is provided below.

MHT CET B.E/ BTech Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link

MHT CET Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the MHT CET engineering counselling 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Last date to register for MHT CET counselling July 10, 2023 (upto 5 pm) Date to complete the document verification and application confirmation July 11, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

Check the official notice here

How to register for Maha CET BE/ BTech Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates who are appearing for the Maharashtra CET counselling for engineering courses can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the registration form.

Step 1: Go to the official website of MH State Cell: cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Now, click on the BE, BTech tab and then click on the direct registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the required details as asked in the provided space

Step 4: Enter all the details in the MHT CET counselling registration form and upload the documents

Step 5: Make the online payment of the registration fee and submit the details

Step 6: Take a printout of it for future use

Also Read: AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule Soon, Check Registration Process Here

