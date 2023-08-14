LSAT India 2024 Registrations Commence at lsatindia.in, Check Exam Dates Here

  1. Home
LSAT India 2024: The LSAC has commenced the registration process for LSAC India 2024. Eligible candidates can register themselves from the official website - lsatindia.in. Check the dates here.

Aug 14, 2023
LSAT India 2024: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has released the exam dates for Law School Admission Test for India (LSAT) India 2024 for January and May sessions in online mode. The examination authority has commenced the registration process for LSAC India 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website - lsatindia.in. 

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the LSAT India January 2024 registration form is January 10, 2024, and the deadline for the May session is May 7, 2024. The January session exam scheduling will begin on December 10, 2023, and January 12, 2024. Whereas the exam will be conducted on January 20 to 21, 2024. 

LSAT India 2024 Registrations - Direct Link

LSAT India 2024 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the LSAT India 2024 registrations in the table below:

Events

Dates

January session

Registrations open

August 14, 2023

Slot booking

December 10, 2023, to January 12, 2024

System readiness check and mock test

December 16, 2023 to January 16, 2024

Exam date

January 20 and 21, 2024

May session

Registration window closes

May 7, 2024

System readiness check and mock test

March 29, 2024 to May 12, 2024

Exam date

May 16, 2024 to May 19, 2024

How to register for LSAT India 2024 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the LSAT India 2024 registration form in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - lsatindia.in

Step 2: Now, click on the register now link

Step 3: After this, register using a valid mobile number, email id and name

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Create a new profile and upload the valid documents

Step 6: Submit the LSAT India 2024 application fee

Step 7: Download the registration confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

