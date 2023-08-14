Maharashtra NEET UG Provisional Rank List 2023 for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP Courses Out, Get PDFs Here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional merit list for the candidates who have registered for the BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP and B (P&O) courses. The merit list is available for the candidates in online mode. Candidates can check and download it from the official websites - cetcell.mahacet.org or cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login.

As per the recent updates, the State CET Cell will soon release the schedule for the further rounds of the Maharashtra NEET counselling 2023, along with the choice filling and seat allotment result. Candidates can clik on the direct link given below to download the provisional merit lists.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Merit List (PDF) for BPTH/ BOTH/BASLP/ B(P&O) courses - Direct Link (Click Here) Provisional Merit List (PDF) for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS courses - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the MH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Provisional Merit Lists 2023

The Maharashtra NEET UG provisional rank list for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, and BASLP programmes will have the below-given details provided on it.

Serial number

NEET AIR rank

NEET Roll number

CETCell Online form number

Name of the candidate

Gender

Category

NRI

Specified reservation

How to check the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling merit list 2023 for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, and BASLP programmes?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to check and download the provisional merit list.

Step 1: Go to the official portals: cetcell.mahacet.org or cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login

Step 2: Visit the CAP portal and then click on the NEET UG tab

Step 3: A new window for NEET UG Counselling 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 4: After this, click on the provisional Maharastra state merit list available

Step 5: The merit list for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, and BASLP programmes will appear in the form of a pdf

Step 6: Go through the list and download it for future reference

