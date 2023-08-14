  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra NEET UG Provisional Rank List 2023 for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP Courses Out, Get PDFs Here

Maharashtra NEET UG Provisional Rank List 2023 for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP Courses Out, Get PDFs Here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The State Cell has released the provisional merit list for medical candidates in online mode. Registered candidates can download the rank list pdf at cetcell.mahacet.org. Get the PDF link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 14, 2023 18:49 IST
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional merit list for the candidates who have registered for the BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP and B (P&O) courses. The merit list is available for the candidates in online mode. Candidates can check and download it from the official websites  - cetcell.mahacet.org or cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login.

As per the recent updates, the State CET Cell will soon release the schedule for the further rounds of the Maharashtra NEET counselling 2023, along with the choice filling and seat allotment result. Candidates can clik on the direct link given below to download the provisional merit lists.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Merit List (PDF) for BPTH/ BOTH/BASLP/ B(P&O) courses - Direct Link (Click Here)

Provisional Merit List (PDF) for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS courses - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the MH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Provisional Merit Lists 2023

The Maharashtra NEET UG provisional rank list for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, and BASLP programmes will have the below-given details provided on it.

  • Serial number
  • NEET AIR rank
  • NEET Roll number
  • CETCell Online form number
  • Name of the candidate
  • Gender
  • Category
  • NRI
  • Specified reservation

How to check the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling merit list 2023 for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, and BASLP programmes? 

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to check and download the provisional merit list.

Step 1: Go to the official portals: cetcell.mahacet.org or cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login

Step 2: Visit the CAP portal and then click on the NEET UG tab

Step 3: A new window for NEET UG Counselling 2023 will appear on the screen 

Step 4: After this, click on the provisional Maharastra state merit list available 

Step 5: The merit list for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, and BASLP programmes will appear in the form of a pdf

Step 6: Go through the list and download it for future reference

Also Read: Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration For Round 2 Begins, Check Steps to Register Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023