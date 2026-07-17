MAH BBA CAP 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to July 20: Check Schedule and Important Dates
The Maharashtra State CET Cell has extended the MAH BBA CAP 2026 registration deadline to July 20. Check the revised schedule, document verification dates, merit list timeline, and other key details.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Exam (CET) Cell has extended the MAH BBA CAP 2026 registration deadline for candidates seeking admission to BBA, BMS, BBM, and other related undergraduate management programmes. Eligible candidates can now complete the Centralised Admission Process, CAP registration till July 20, 2026 through the official website.
Along with the extension of the registration deadline, the CET Cell has also revised the schedule for the document verification and the release of the provisional and final merit lists. Candidates who have qualified for the MAH BBA CET 2026 or are eligible for the CUET UG 2026 scores are advised to complete the registration process before the given deadline.
MAH BBA CAP 2026 Revised Schedule
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Event
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Revised Date
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Last Date for CAP Registration
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July 20, 2026 (5 PM)
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Document Verification (E-Scrutiny/Physical Scrutiny)
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Till July 21, 2026
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Provisional Merit List
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July 23, 2026
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Grievance Submission Window
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July 24 to July 26, 2026
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Final Merit List
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July 28, 2026
Who Can Apply?
Candidates are eligible to participate in the MAH BBA CAP 2026 if they:
- Have the qualified MAH BBA CAP 2026 or
- Have a secured valid non zero score in CUET UG 2026, subject to the CET cell’s admission rules
- Meet the eligibility criteria given by the participating universities and institutes
How to Register for MAH BBA CAP 2026?
- Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on the BBA/BMS/BBM CAP Registration link
- Register using the required details
- Fill in the application form with personal and academic details
- Upload all the documents which are necessary
- Pay the registration fee
- Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference
Documents Required
Applicants should keep the following documents ready while registering:
- Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets
- MAH BBA CET 2026 scorecard or CUET UG 2026 scorecard
- School Leaving Certificate
- Domicile/Nationality Certificate (if applicable)
- Category certificate and Non-Creamy Layer certificate (where applicable)
- Passport-size photograph and signature
- Valid photo ID proof
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.