MAH BBA CAP 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to July 20: Check Schedule and Important Dates

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Exam (CET) Cell has extended the MAH BBA CAP 2026 registration deadline for candidates seeking admission to BBA, BMS, BBM, and other related undergraduate management programmes. Eligible candidates can now complete the Centralised Admission Process, CAP registration till July 20, 2026 through the official website.

Along with the extension of the registration deadline, the CET Cell has also revised the schedule for the document verification and the release of the provisional and final merit lists. Candidates who have qualified for the MAH BBA CET 2026 or are eligible for the CUET UG 2026 scores are advised to complete the registration process before the given deadline.

MAH BBA CAP 2026 Revised Schedule