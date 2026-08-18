MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: 732 Candidates Eligible For NRI Status In Round 1, PDF Download Link Here

The list containing the name and roll number of eligible candidates for nationality conversion will be displayed on the screen.

On the homepage, click on “NRI List of Eligible Candidates For UG Round 1 (2026-27).”

NEET UG NRI Eligible Candidate List 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2026 round 1 list of eligible NRI candidates today, August 18, 2026. A total of 732 candidates have been considered eligible for the conversion of their nationality from Indian to Non-Resident of India (NRI). These students will be allotted seats tomorrow, August 19, as per the supernumerary quota. Candidates can check and download the complete list on the official website mcc.nic.in or through the direct link here.

NEET UG NRI Eligible Candidate List 2026 PDF Download Link

NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Direct Link

NEET UG NRI Eligibility Candidate List 2026

The list contains names and roll numbers of 732 candidates who have been selected for the NRI conversion process. These candidates will participate in the NEET UG counselling process for supernumerary quota seats.

NEET UG NRI List Out: What’s Next?

Candidates whose names appear in the NRI eligible list can participate in the NEET UG 2026 counselling process and will be considered for the seat allotment result based on their NEET UG rank, category, eligibility and availability of seats.

Candidates should also ensure that all required documents for NRI admission are available and valid. This may include documents establishing NRI status or the relationship with the NRI sponsor, as applicable under MCC’s counselling rules.