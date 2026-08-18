MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: 732 Candidates Eligible For NRI Status In Round 1, PDF Download Link Here
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the list of candidates who have been considered eligible for conversion of their nationality from Indian to NRI on August 18. These candidates will be considered for the seat allotment result, scheduled to be released tomorrow, August 19. Check the complete list and what to do next.
NEET UG NRI Eligible Candidate List 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2026 round 1 list of eligible NRI candidates today, August 18, 2026. A total of 732 candidates have been considered eligible for the conversion of their nationality from Indian to Non-Resident of India (NRI). These students will be allotted seats tomorrow, August 19, as per the supernumerary quota. Candidates can check and download the complete list on the official website mcc.nic.in or through the direct link here.
How To Download NEET UG Round 1 NRI Eligible Candidate List?
- Visit the official website mcc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on “NRI List of Eligible Candidates For UG Round 1 (2026-27).”
- The list containing the name and roll number of eligible candidates for nationality conversion will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
NEET UG NRI Eligible Candidate List 2026 PDF Download Link
NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Direct Link
NEET UG NRI Eligibility Candidate List 2026
The list contains names and roll numbers of 732 candidates who have been selected for the NRI conversion process. These candidates will participate in the NEET UG counselling process for supernumerary quota seats.
NEET UG NRI List Out: What’s Next?
Candidates whose names appear in the NRI eligible list can participate in the NEET UG 2026 counselling process and will be considered for the seat allotment result based on their NEET UG rank, category, eligibility and availability of seats.
Candidates should also ensure that all required documents for NRI admission are available and valid. This may include documents establishing NRI status or the relationship with the NRI sponsor, as applicable under MCC’s counselling rules.
Once the choice-filling and locking process is completed, MCC will conduct the Round 1 seat allotment. The result is scheduled to be released on August 19, 2026. If a candidate is allotted a seat, they will have to follow the prescribed reporting and admission process within the specified deadline.
Candidates who do not receive a seat in Round 1 can participate in subsequent rounds of counselling, subject to the applicable MCC rules and eligibility conditions.
NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule
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Activity
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Date
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NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026 Result
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Released on August 19, 2026
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Reporting/joining to allotted colleges
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August 20 to August 25, 2026
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Allotted Institute to Verify Joined Candidate Details
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August 26, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.