MHT MBA CET 2023 Re-Exam to be Held on April 27, Check Who Can Appear

MHT MBA CET 2023 Re-exam: As per the latest updates, the authorities have released an official notice regarding the re-examination of the MHT MBA/MCA CET exam. The re-exam will be conducted for those candidates who could not complete their examination due to technical issues and wish to reappear. Also, the candidates who got 180 minutes to complete the exam (other than PWD candidates). The authorities have scheduled the exam for April 27, 2023, from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

The official notification further reads, “MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023 for A.Y. 2023-24 was conducted on 25th & 26th March 2023 at 191 centres in Maharashtra and some other states as per the schedule declared on CET Cell web portal .”

MHT MBA/MCA CET 2023 Re-exam Notice - Click Here (PDF file)

“On account of complaints received by the CET Cell about some candidates getting less than mandatory examination time due to various technical issues during the above said examination and also some candidates other than those belonging to the PWD category getting 180 minutes instead of mandatory 150 minutes in the said examination , the CET Cell instituted an Enquiry Committee to look into all such complaints about the examination, it added.

Who Should Appear for MHT MBA CET 2023 Re-exam?

The authorities have mentioned the candidates who have to appear in the MHT MBA/MCA CET 2023 exam again. They include-

Candidates who could not complete the examination due to technical issues within mandatory examination time and who wish to reappear for the examination

Candidates other than those belonging to the PWD category who got examination time of 180 minutes instead of mandatory 150 minutes. It may be noted that the earlier examination of such candidates who got examination time of 180 minutes instead of mandatory 150 minutes due to a technical issues stands cancelled.

Candidates must note that the MHT MBA CET 2023 result will be declared only on the basis of re-examination.

