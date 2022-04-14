Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    NBE to offer New DNB/FNB Courses, Check details here

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has launched new Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses. Check course details and application procedure here.

    Created On: Apr 14, 2022 10:28 IST
    Modified on: Apr 14, 2022 10:31 IST
    NBE New Courses
    NBE New Courses

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has launched new Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses. As per reports, the applications for the course will begin tomorrow April 15, 2022. The applications for the various courses will be available on the official website of the National Board of Examinations until June 15, 2022. 

    As per the notification available on the official website, the application forms are to be submitted by the applicant hospitals in the offline mode by filling the applications online at the OAAP - Online Accreditation application Portal which is accessible through the NBEMS website. 

    Official brochure

    Steps to complete the online application

    To complete the DNB/FNB applications, the applicant hospitals are first required to complete online registrations on the OAAP after which they will be able to complete the online application and submit the application fee. Hospitals interested in applying for the courses can follow the steps provided below.

    Step 1: Visit the NBE official website

    Step 2: Create a User ID

    Step 3: Create a profile of the applicant hospital which will be verified by the NBEMS. Applicant hospitals must note that they cannot submit the applications unless the profile is verified by the NBEMS.

    Step 4: Submit the main application form and specialty application form online

    Step 5: Complete the fee payment through the portal

    Step 6: Print and submit the hard copy of the main and specialty application form

    List of Courses offered

    The list of courses being offered include 

    • Musculoskeletal Radiology(MSK Radiology)
    • Fetal Radiology 
    • Pediatric Anaesthesia
    • Onco- Anaesthesia
    • Transplant Anaesthesia
    • Trauma Anaesthesia & Critical Care
    • Head & Neck Oncology
    • Bariatric Surgery
    • Renal Transplant
    • Andrology
    • Minimal Access Urology
    • Pediatric Urology
    • Cardiac Electrophysiology

    Also Read: NEET 2022: Know Important Topics From Biology and Check Preparation Tips

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories