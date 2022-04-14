NBE to offer New DNB/FNB Courses, Check details here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has launched new Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses. As per reports, the applications for the course will begin tomorrow April 15, 2022. The applications for the various courses will be available on the official website of the National Board of Examinations until June 15, 2022.

As per the notification available on the official website, the application forms are to be submitted by the applicant hospitals in the offline mode by filling the applications online at the OAAP - Online Accreditation application Portal which is accessible through the NBEMS website.

Official brochure

Steps to complete the online application

To complete the DNB/FNB applications, the applicant hospitals are first required to complete online registrations on the OAAP after which they will be able to complete the online application and submit the application fee. Hospitals interested in applying for the courses can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the NBE official website

Step 2: Create a User ID

Step 3: Create a profile of the applicant hospital which will be verified by the NBEMS. Applicant hospitals must note that they cannot submit the applications unless the profile is verified by the NBEMS.

Step 4: Submit the main application form and specialty application form online

Step 5: Complete the fee payment through the portal

Step 6: Print and submit the hard copy of the main and specialty application form

List of Courses offered

The list of courses being offered include

Musculoskeletal Radiology(MSK Radiology)

Fetal Radiology

Pediatric Anaesthesia

Onco- Anaesthesia

Transplant Anaesthesia

Trauma Anaesthesia & Critical Care

Head & Neck Oncology

Bariatric Surgery

Renal Transplant

Andrology

Minimal Access Urology

Pediatric Urology

Cardiac Electrophysiology

