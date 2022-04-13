NEET 2022: Know Important Topics From Biology and Check Preparation Tips

NEET 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test(NEET) on 17th July 2022. With the exam around the corner, candidates must pull up their socks and start preparing to score maximum marks in NEET 2022 biology. As per the paper pattern of NEET, Biology is a single subject that comprises a maximum number of questions, as it includes Botany and Zoology.

So, the aspirants must be clear about their NEET preparation strategies and knowing NEET 2022 Biology important topics will surely help them with their preparation. Here we have provided the important topics of Biology, the topic-wise expected weightage and preparation tips.

NEET UG 2022 Biology Important Topics

In the medical entrance exam, the questions are asked based on the NCERT syllabus of Class 11 and Class 12. It is equally distributed among both classes. Before starting your preparation for NEET 2022 for the Biology subject, they can go through the important topics given below -

Important topics of NEET 2022 Biology from Class 11

Topics Sub-Topics Animal/Human Physiology All topics specifically diagrams are very important Plant Kingdom Questions from different types of algae and their pigments General characters of pteridophytes and gymnosperms Structural organization in plants and animals Root, stem, and leaf anatomy Animal tissues and their functions, specifically epithelial tissues Biological classification General features of Monera, Protista, Fungi Plant physiology C3, C4 cycle, Kranz anatomy, Glycolysis and Krebs cycle, Photoperiodism, Mineral deficiency & Nitrogen cycle, ETS complexes, Transpiration pull, Bulk movement in Phloem Cell: Structure & Functions Mycoplasma, nucleus, chromosomes, ribosomes, chloroplast, and mitochondria Meiosis - Prophase I

Important topics of NEET 2022 Biology from Class 12

Topics Sub-Topics Genetics & Evolution Dihybrid cross, linkage, Codominance, Pedigree analysis, Darwinism and natural selection, Human evolution and Genetic disorders Reproduction Gametogenesis in plants, Reproductive structures in plants and animals, Menstrual cycle, Gametogenesis in humans, Polyembryony, Parthenocarpy, apomixis Ecology and Environment Environmental issues, Population interactions, Adaptations, Biogeochemical cycles, Succession Biology in human welfare Human immunity, Drugs, AIDS, Cancer Biotechnology Process and applications, BT cotton, RNAi, Human insulin, Gene therapy, molecular diagnostics

NEET 2022 Biology Topic-Wise Weightage

Chapters Weightage out of 100 Diversity in Living World 14% Cell Structure and Function 5% Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants 9% Plant Physiology 6% Human Physiology 20% Reproduction 9% Genetics and Evolution 18% Biotechnology and Its Applications 3% Biology and Human Welfare 4% Ecology and environment 12%

Preparation Tips for NEET 2022 Biology

With a limited number of seats and competition, it becomes essential for candidates to come up with the best NEET Biology preparation strategy. With only few months left for NEET UG 2022, it is now the time to prepare smartly for the entrance exam. Go through the points to know some preparation tips for NEET 2022 Biology -

The above-mentioned topics are very important for aspirants to go through while preparing for NEET Biology. Studying these concepts requires proper discipline and a well-managed daily routine.

At this stage, take up those topics and chapters that carry more weightage. Some topics take longer to prepare than others and some require more memorization.

As per experts, candidates must start preparing for NEET exams from NCERT books as a major part of the NEET question paper comes directly from NCERT.

Revision is very important when preparing for NEET 2022 Biology subject.

Also, solve previous year's papers and mock tests. It will help them to get familiar with the marking scheme, exam pattern, question format and level of questions.

