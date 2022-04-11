NEET 2022 Registration: What Documents Are Required To Fill NEET UG Registration Form, Complete Details Here

NEET UG 2022: As per the recent updates, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration of National Eligibility cum Examination Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022. Candidates can fill up the NEET application form till 6th May 2022 whereas candidates can pay the application fees till 7th May.

To successfully submit the NEET UG application form, candidates will also have to upload the prescribed documents. It is advised to the students that they must be aware of the list of documents that has to be uploaded. NEET UG 2022 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 17th July.

List of Documents Required To Fill NEET-UG Registration Form 2022

Applicants are advised to go through the NEET information bulletin carefully and keep essential documents ready to upload in the application form. As the application form can be filled in two phases. In the NEET registration 1st phase, candidates will have to upload the following documents -

Latest passport-sized photograph with white background. Also, in the photograph, there must be 80% face coverage and ears must be clearly visible. The scanned photograph must be between 10 to 200 Kb in JPG format.

One postcard-sized picture. It must be taken on or after 1st September 2019. Preferably with the name and date of taking the photograph.

Scanned image of the signature. It must be done on a paper with white background and sign with black pen. Also, the signature must not be in capital letters.

Scanned image of left-hand thumb impression. In case of any eventuality of the left-hand thumb being unavailable, a right-hand thumb impression may be used. Also, it must be done with blue ink on white paper.

NEET Registration 2022 List of Documents To be Submitted in Phase-2

Class 10 passing certificate and the size must be between 50 to 300 kb.

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS certificate, if required). It must be in the form of pdf.

PwBD certificate, if required.

Citizenship/Embassy certificate or any documentary proof of citizenship in PDF format.

Without uploading these documents in the NEET UG application form, candidates will not be able to submit them. After completing all the steps in the NEET application form 2022, the confirmation page screen will be displayed. It is advised that candidates take at least 3-4 printouts of the page for future reference. The NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 different languages such as English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

