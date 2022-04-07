NEET UG 2022 Key Changes: From No Upper Age Limit to Increase in Exam Duration and Exam Cities, Get Details Here

NEET UG 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the registration form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 for over 16 lakh aspirants. They can fill up the application form of NEET-UG at neet.nta.nic.in till the prescribed date. The NEET-UG 2022 exam will be conducted on 17th July.

NEET UG 2022 will be conducted in the pen-and-paper mode for admission to 90,825 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 603 BVSc, and AH seats, which include 1,899 AIIMS and 249 JIPMER seats.

Along with this, NTA has released a detailed notification with some major changes this year. The NEET UG information bulletin includes all the important details such as eligibility criteria, registration process, fee, etc. Candidates can check the major changes in the NEET UG exam here.

NEET UG 2022 Key Changes

The NEET-UG exam will be held on 17th July 2022, in offline mode as per the notification released. The information brochure has already been published with the NEET registration schedule and exam date. Go through the major changes introduced by NTA -

Increase in NEET UG Exam 2022 Duration: As of this year, the NEET UG 2022 exam duration has been extended from 3 hours to 3 hours and 20 minutes. As compared to last year’s NEET UG exam, candidates will get an extra 20 minutes to attempt the questions.

Increase in NEET-UG 2022 Registration Fees: As per the notification released, the registration fee has been increased for all categories. The fee for the General category is Rs 1,600, compared to Rs 1,500 last year, and the fee for the General - EWS and OBC-NCL category also saw an increase of Rs 100 and fee is at Rs 1,500. Those belonging to SC, ST, and other reserved categories will have to pay Rs 800, earlier it was Rs 700, and those from outside India will need to pay Rs 8,500 instead of Rs 7,500 to register for the exam.

NEET UG Exam Cities Increased: As per the information brochure, the number of examination cities has increased significantly from NEET 2021. This year, there are 543 cities, whereas there were 202 last year.

NEET UG No Upper Age Limit: National Medical Council (NMC) has revised the eligibility criteria for the NEET UG examination. This time, the upper age limit has been removed. Earlier, the upper age limit was 25 years for general candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates. This would open up opportunities for those aspiring to become a doctor, but were limited due to age criteria.

