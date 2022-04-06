NEET UG 2022 Registration Process Begins at neet.nta.nic.in, Apply Till 6 May

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) registration process from today on 6th April. Candidates will be able to fill up the application form in online mode till 6th May whereas they can pay the application fees of NEET 2022 till 7th May.

Candidates will be able to fill up the registration form at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Apart from these two, the confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website - digilocker.gov.in. As per the released date, the NEET UG 2022 will be held on 17th July.

NEET 2022 Registration Starts

The NEET 2022 online registration process will continue till 6th May 2022. To fill up the form, candidates will have to visit the official website - nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. The filling of the NEET application form 2022 is a 5-step process. Then, they will have to fill up the basic details, upload their photograph, signature and thumb impression and pay the application fee.

In the second phase, they have to upload additional information regarding their education, parents ’/guardians’ occupation and income, category, etc. The second phase of the application also allowed candidates to make corrections in the NEET registration form, including details entered in the first phase.

In order to fill up the NEET UG 2022 application form, the candidates belonging to the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1600, EWS/ OBC- Rs 1500, SC/ ST/ PwBD- Rs 900. The candidates from abroad need to pay an application fee of Rs 8500.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Age Limit

The NEET-UG upper age limit this year has been removed for all candidates. Earlier, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for the reserved category candidates. However, this time, there is no upper age limit for appearing in NEET.

NEET UG 2022 To be Held in 14 Cities Outside India

This time, NEET UG 2022 will also be conducted in 14 cities outside India. The cities aren- Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore.

About National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022)

Since last year, NEET scores have been in use for admission to undergraduate Nursing and Life Sciences programmes. Till 2020, NEET scores were used for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Veterinary programmes. Now, it also includes BSC Nursing and BSc Life Sciences. NEET UG 2022 will be held in 13 languages- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

