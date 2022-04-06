NEET 2022 on 17th July, NTA releases Official NEET Notification, Application Begins at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022 Exam Date Announced: NTA – National Testing Agency has officially notified us that NEET 2022 exam will be held on 17th July 2022. The announcement comes as a major relief for nearly 16 lakh NEET 2022 aspirants who have been waiting for an update about the exam date and notification for nearly a month now. Along with announcing the NEET Exam Date, the apex testing agency has also released the official notification for NEET 2022 which contains details such as key exam events and their respective dates, exam pattern, marking scheme and eligibility criteria details. Candidates can click on the below-given link to check and download NEET 2022 Notification from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2022 Important Dates

One of most searched and eagerly awaited detail about the NEET 2022 exam was the examination date and other key dates related to the medical entrance test. The official NEET 2022 notification which has been released today provides much needed clarity around this. As mentioned above, the NEET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 17th July 2022. In line with this, the NTA has commenced the NEET 2022 application process from tonight – 6th April 2022. Other important exam events and their respective dates for NEET 2022 are listed in the table below:

NEET 2022 Event Dates NEET 2022 Registration April 6, 2022 Last date to apply May 6, 2022 Last date to pay fee May 7, 2022 NEET 2022 Exam Date July 17, 2022

NEET 2022 Application Process Begins

As confirmed earlier by NTA Director-General Vinnet Joshi, the NEET 2022 application process has officially commenced from tonight – 6th April 2022. The NEET 2022 online registration and application process will continue for a complete month, ending on 6th May 2022. To avoid facing any problems or issues while registration, candidates are advised to follow the step-by-step process for NEET 2022 application is given below.

Step 2: Find and click on link for NEET 2022 Application Form

Step 3: Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details

Step 5: Fill the application form with your academic, personal and contact details

Step 7: Pay the requisite application fee for NEET 2022

Candidates should note that for 2022 session, the NTA has started the facility of making the on the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in.

What is NEET 2022 Application Fee?

As per the official notification, the NEET 2022 application fee is Rs 1600/- for General Category students. The same for Reserved Category Students i.e., General-EWS/ OBC-NCL is Rs 1500/- while for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidates it is Rs 900/-. For NRI or candidates from outside India, the NEET 2022 application fee stands at Rs 8500/-.

Category NEET 2022 Fee General Rs 1600/- General-EWS/ OBC-NCL Rs 1500/- SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender Rs 900/- NRI / Outside India Candidates Rs 8500/-

