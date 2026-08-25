NBEMS Advises Students Against NEET PG Postponement Posts on X, Says Action May Follow
NBEMS has advised NEET PG 2026 candidates against posting or circulating false or misleading information about the exam’s postponement. The NEET PG 2026 admit card is scheduled to be released today, August 25.
NEET PG: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has advised students against posting or circulating misleading information regarding the postponement of the NEET PG 2026 examination scheduled to be held on August 30.
The advisory came in response to social media posts and queries suggesting that the NEET PG examination could be postponed. The board urged students to exercise caution and refrain from sharing false, incorrect or misleading information about the examination on social media platforms.
The board responded to a user on X who asked whether NEET PG was being postponed. The user, while tagging the official NBEMS account, wrote, “is NEETPG getting postponed? I have heard this from multiple people in multiple groups now.”
Responding to the query, NBEMS said, “Please be advised to exercise due caution and refrain from posting or circulating any false, incorrect or misleading information regarding the NEET-PG 2026 on social media platforms. Any such act may attract appropriate action under the applicable provisions of law.”
Please be advised to exercise due caution and refrain from posting or circulating any false, incorrect or misleading information regarding the NEET-PG 2026 on social media platforms. Any such act may attract appropriate action under the applicable provisions of law.— NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) August 25, 2026
NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Today
The NEET PG 2026 admit card is scheduled to be released today, August 25. The release was postponed by a day due to unavoidable circumstances and requests received from Assam and Meghalaya.
Candidates will be able to download the NEET PG 2026 admit card from the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.
NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Download Link
How To Download NEET PG 2026 Admit Card
Candidates can download their NEET PG 2026 admit card by following these steps:
1. Visit the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.
2. Click on the NEET PG 2026 admit card link on the homepage.
3. Enter the required login credentials.
4. Submit the details and access the admit card.
5. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned on the admit card carefully and carry it to the examination centre along with the required documents.
NEET PG 2026 Exam Date And Pattern
The NEET PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026, from 9 am to 12:30 pm.
The examination will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.