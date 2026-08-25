NBEMS Advises Students Against NEET PG Postponement Posts on X, Says Action May Follow

NEET PG: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has advised students against posting or circulating misleading information regarding the postponement of the NEET PG 2026 examination scheduled to be held on August 30.

The advisory came in response to social media posts and queries suggesting that the NEET PG examination could be postponed. The board urged students to exercise caution and refrain from sharing false, incorrect or misleading information about the examination on social media platforms.

The board responded to a user on X who asked whether NEET PG was being postponed. The user, while tagging the official NBEMS account, wrote, “is NEETPG getting postponed? I have heard this from multiple people in multiple groups now.”

Responding to the query, NBEMS said, “Please be advised to exercise due caution and refrain from posting or circulating any false, incorrect or misleading information regarding the NEET-PG 2026 on social media platforms. Any such act may attract appropriate action under the applicable provisions of law.”