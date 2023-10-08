NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Registration Begins Tomorrow; Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration process for the stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 tomorrow, October 9. The last date to apply for stray vacancy round is October 11. The choice filling and choice locking will also be conducted during this period.

In the latest notice, the MCC has asked candidates who are claiming to be NRI to send relevant documents to change nationality from Indian to NRI through e-mail Id nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com. Candidates can request for the nationality change till 5 PM today.

NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can check below the dates for NEET PG counselling for stray vacancy round 2023 in the table:

Events Dates NEET PG stray vacancy registration and payment October 9 to 11, 2023 Choice filling and locking October 9 to 11, 2023 Processing of seat allotment October 12 to 13, 2023 NEET PG stray vacancy round seat allotment result October 14, 2023 Reporting at the allotted institute October 15 to 20, 2023

Who Can Apply For NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round?

Candidates who do not hold a seat in state counselling are eligible for this round. Those who were allotted a seat in the third round are considered ineligible for the stray vacancy round. According to the commission, candidates who have joined any seat through state counselling will not be able to take part in the stray vacancy round of All India NEET PG counselling 2023.

How to register for NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2023?

Candidates willing to participate in round 3 have to register online from today. Those who are yet to register can go through the steps to know to apply for NEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Enter the mandatory details such as NEET PG roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Login and enter personal, educational, NEET results and other details

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the registration fee

Step 7: Take a printout of the registration confirmation page

