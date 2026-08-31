Odisha Weather: Red Alert Issued in Three Districts, Check Latest Updates on School Holiday
Red Alert was issued in three districts of Odisha, while Orange and Yellow alert issued in the remaining regions. Schools remain functional as no specific holiday notification has been issued.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha, also issuing a Red Alert in three districts until today, August 31, 2026. The alerts have been issued owing to continuous rainfall experienced across the state due to the influence of a low-pressure system.
The IMD has issued a Red Alert warning for three districts, namely Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore, for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in these areas. An Orange Alert has also been issued for eight districts, including Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Sundargarh. The remaining districts have been issued a Yellow Alert.
Citizens have been asked to remain cautious as the state is expected to experience more widespread rainfall in the coming days.
Some localised flooding and waterlogging have been reported. The state is likely to experience heavy rainfall until September 3, 2026. Areas which experienced flooding previously are also likely to have the same conditions, with the high alert issued.
Warning for Odisha.— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) August 30, 2026
Day-1 & Day-2 : Extremely Heavy Rainfall.
Day-1 to Day-3 : Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall.
Day-1 to Day-5 : Heavy Rainfall.
Day-1 to Day-3 : Thunderstorm with Lightning and Gusty Wind.
Day-6 & Day-7 : No Warning. #odisha #rainfall #weather #warning pic.twitter.com/r89herTmzY
Are Schools Closed Today, August 31?
As of now, there is no new update regarding a school holiday being announced in Odisha. Although Red, Orange and Yellow alerts have been issued, there is no notification regarding the closure of schools in affected areas. As per reports, district collectors have been given the authority to declare local holidays if severe waterlogging, flooding, or unsafe road conditions occur in specific areas. Parents and students are advised to check with their school authorities regarding an update on school closures.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.