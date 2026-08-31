Odisha Weather: Red Alert Issued in Three Districts, Check Latest Updates on School Holiday

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha, also issuing a Red Alert in three districts until today, August 31, 2026. The alerts have been issued owing to continuous rainfall experienced across the state due to the influence of a low-pressure system.

The IMD has issued a Red Alert warning for three districts, namely Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore, for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in these areas. An Orange Alert has also been issued for eight districts, including Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Sundargarh. The remaining districts have been issued a Yellow Alert.

Citizens have been asked to remain cautious as the state is expected to experience more widespread rainfall in the coming days.