Rights Commission Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Reported Snakebite Incident At Jharkhand School Hostel

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo moto cognizance of a media report claiming that four students were bitten by a snake at a school hostel in Jharkhand, resulting in the death of one student.

A media report found that four girl students living in a hostel in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district were bitten by a snake. One of the students died, while the other three were hospitalized. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India on July 13, 2026 (Monday) took suo moto cognizance of the media report, meaning the commission can act on the case without the need of a complaint or formal petition to be filed. Students Bit By Snake During Sleep The media report said that the four students were bit by the snake while sleeping on the ground floor of the hostel after having dinner. The incident took place on July 7, 2026 with the commission taking suo moto cognizance of the report on July 13. Students lived in a hostel of a higher secondary residential school in the Lohardaga district, Jharkhand.

“The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that four girl students were bitten by a snake in the hostel of a higher secondary residential school in the Lohardaga district, Jharkhand on the 7th July 2026. One of them died while the other three are undergoing medical treatment. Reportedly, the snake bit the students while they were sleeping after dinner in the ground floor room of the hostel.” the official press release stated. Of the four students, one female student died and the other three are currently undergoing medical treatment. One of them has been referred to the RIMS, Ranchi for specialised treatment due to her critical condition, a media report issued on July 10 stated. “According to the media report, carried on 10th July 2026, the condition of one of the injured students is critical and she was referred to the RIMS, Ranchi for specialised treatment.” the press release added.