SNAP Mock Test 2023 From September 27, Know How To Register Here

SNAP Mock Test 2023: Symbiosis International University has released the SNAP mock test 2023 dates in online mode. Candidates who want to appear for the SNAP 2023 examination can fill out the registration form through the official website - snaptest.org.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the SNAP test is September 25, 2023. The examination authority will conduct the mock test exams from September 27 to 29, 2023. The University will conduct the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 on December 10, 17 and 23, 2023. Candidates can book slots on the same day as the mock test provided, they do so an hour before the start of the session.

SNAP 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

Login credentials for both slot booking and SNAP 2023 mock test

Candidates are required to enter the below-given details in the login window for both slot booking and for the SNAP mock test 2023.

SNAP ID

Password

How to fill out the SNAP 2023 registration form?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to know how to apply for the SNAP exam 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - snaptest.org

Step 2: Click on the apply now button available on the home page

Step 3: Register yourself and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the valid documents and pay the registration fee

Step 6: Submit the application form and save it for future use

Also Read: IIT Guwahati Launches 1st Online Degree BSc (Hons) in Data Science and AI, Apply Until Sept 30

