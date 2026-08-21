CBSE OSM Evaluation: Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Response, 1.68 Lakh Students Re-evaluated
Supreme Court hears PIL on August 21, 2026 asking centre and CBSE to frame fresh rules for the on screen marking system. Reply is expected to be conveyed by Monday. Read the article for more details.
The Supreme Court on Friday August 21 heard a Public Interest Litigation that asks the Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education to provide fresh rules for exams checked through the CBSE on screen marking system. A bench led by Chief Minister Surya Jand along with Justice V Mohana and Justice Joymala Bagchi heard the matter. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that around 1.68 lakh students used a grievance window and got their answer sheets checked once again through the CBSE on screen marking process.
What was the Court Told?
The counsel for the petitioner told the bench that many students still carry grievances even after the closed window. Some students cleared big entrance examinations yet failed to score the minimum marks demanded in their CBSE result. On this ground the counsel asked the court to reopen the OSM evaluation grievance window so a far later group of affected students can come forward. Chief Justice Surya Kant also pointed to a possible oversight in the new marking system that may have hurt lakhs of students this year. The petitioner therefore pressed for clear rules so CBSE answer sheet re-evaluation is fair and uniform in every future cycle.
Government Reply and Next Steps
Solicitor General Mehta told the court that one member committee was set up to study the matter and a one week grievance window was opened for students facing difficulty. He said he has already prepared a note on the issue but wants time until Monday so he can first speak with the government before putting anything in writing. He also pointed out that CBSE marks are tied to other entrance tests. He cited JEE Main as one clear example and stressed that those exams cannot be postponed. The bench then asked the government to file its reply along with relevant records before the Supreme Court CBSE PIL court on Monday so the matter could proceed and reach a fair outcome for every student affected.
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