The Supreme Court on Friday August 21 heard a Public Interest Litigation that asks the Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education to provide fresh rules for exams checked through the CBSE on screen marking system. A bench led by Chief Minister Surya Jand along with Justice V Mohana and Justice Joymala Bagchi heard the matter. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that around 1.68 lakh students used a grievance window and got their answer sheets checked once again through the CBSE on screen marking process.

What was the Court Told?

The counsel for the petitioner told the bench that many students still carry grievances even after the closed window. Some students cleared big entrance examinations yet failed to score the minimum marks demanded in their CBSE result. On this ground the counsel asked the court to reopen the OSM evaluation grievance window so a far later group of affected students can come forward. Chief Justice Surya Kant also pointed to a possible oversight in the new marking system that may have hurt lakhs of students this year. The petitioner therefore pressed for clear rules so CBSE answer sheet re-evaluation is fair and uniform in every future cycle.