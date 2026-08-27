Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Download TN Letter at tnmedicalselection.net

TN NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Chennai has released the seat allotment list for NEET UG Counselling 2026 today, August 27, 2026. Candidates can check the allotment lists for the government and management quota on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. The PDFs are available on the website for candidates to check and proceed with the counseling.

Selected candidates will need to download their allotment letters online on the official website after logging in. Candidates will be able to download their allotment letters online on the portal till September 5, 2026. The allotment letter will allow for the following protocol of the admission process. Students are advised to keep their credentials ready and to keep a hardcopy of their state allocation letter for future purposes and document verification.