Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Download TN Letter at tnmedicalselection.net
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has released the TN NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result 2026 at its official website. Candidates can check their name and download the allotment letter pdf through a direct link.
TN NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Chennai has released the seat allotment list for NEET UG Counselling 2026 today, August 27, 2026. Candidates can check the allotment lists for the government and management quota on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. The PDFs are available on the website for candidates to check and proceed with the counseling.
Selected candidates will need to download their allotment letters online on the official website after logging in. Candidates will be able to download their allotment letters online on the portal till September 5, 2026. The allotment letter will allow for the following protocol of the admission process. Students are advised to keep their credentials ready and to keep a hardcopy of their state allocation letter for future purposes and document verification.
TN Medical Counselling 2026 Seat Allotment List 2026 PDF Direct Link
The Directorate has released the links to the PDFs on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates are not required to check their allocations, however, they will need to log in using their details to download the allotment letters online. The allotment lists have been released for both management and government quotas for students to check as per their preferences submitted for admission to MBBS/BDS programmes across the state of Tamil Nadu.
DIRECT LINKS:
|Quota Type
|Course
|Download Link
|Government Quota
|MBBS/BDS
|Download PDF
|Management Quota
|MBBS/BDS
|Download PDF
How to download Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download their Tamil Nadu NEET UG COusenling Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter online:
- Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net
- Click on the login in button
- Enter your credentials to submit
- In the dashboard, click on the link for the allotment letter
- Check your details and download for counseling purposes
DIRECT LINK - Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter
Details Mentioned on TN NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF
The TN NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF will include the following details:
- Serial number
- GRank
- Application Number
- Name
- Community
- T.Mark
- Allotted To College
- Category
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.