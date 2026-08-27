NLSIU Cancels 34th Annual Convocation for 2026 Batch Citing 'Unavoidable Circumstances'
NLSIU: National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, cancelled its 34th Annual Convocation for the 2026 batch scheduled for September 12, citing "unavoidable circumstances". Degrees will be conferred in absentia via courier or campus pickup following student and alumni protests over invitations extended to the CJI and BCI Chairman.
NLSIU: In an official notice released on 27 August 2026, it has been confirmed by National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru that the 34th Annual Convocation for the 2026 batch has been canceled owing to "unavoidable circumstances." Scheduled to be held on 12 September 2026, this year's convocation of NLSIU was originally planned to honor and congratulate the batch of 2026 graduates who have completed their academic tenure and are soon going to be awarded their degrees. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the physical convocation is not possible anymore, and therefore, the conferment of academic degrees will now be done in absentia after obtaining the necessary approvals of the governing bodies of the university.
The cancelation of this event has occurred amid intense objection from the students and alumni community of NLSIU owing to the selection of the chief guests of the convocation. More than 700 students and alumni signed a joint letter raising serious concerns about the invitation sent to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra. This move of NLSIU has been taken in response to a recent stand-off between NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad and BCI.
Key Details & Background
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Reason for Canceling Official Convocation Ceremony and Degrees Conferral: As stated in an official notice by the university administration dated August 27, 2026, despite collective best efforts, the convocation ceremony in physical form is not possible anymore. Degrees will be conferred in absentia after gaining approval from the relevant governing bodies. Students have a choice to receive their degrees either through couriers or personally at the campus.
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Background of the Students' Protest: The convocation ceremony was canceled due to the protest by over 700 students and alumni of NLSIU who were opposing the participation of Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant and the chairman of Bar Council of India (BCI), Manan Kumar Mishra.
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Root Cause of the Issue: This opposition comes because of the recent row at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad where the Bar Council of India put a temporary hold on the enrollment process of NALSAR due to students' and faculty protests against the appearance of CJI at their convocation ceremony.
Executive - Editorial
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