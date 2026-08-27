NLSIU Cancels 34th Annual Convocation for 2026 Batch Citing 'Unavoidable Circumstances'

NLSIU: In an official notice released on 27 August 2026, it has been confirmed by National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru that the 34th Annual Convocation for the 2026 batch has been canceled owing to "unavoidable circumstances." Scheduled to be held on 12 September 2026, this year's convocation of NLSIU was originally planned to honor and congratulate the batch of 2026 graduates who have completed their academic tenure and are soon going to be awarded their degrees. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the physical convocation is not possible anymore, and therefore, the conferment of academic degrees will now be done in absentia after obtaining the necessary approvals of the governing bodies of the university.

The cancelation of this event has occurred amid intense objection from the students and alumni community of NLSIU owing to the selection of the chief guests of the convocation. More than 700 students and alumni signed a joint letter raising serious concerns about the invitation sent to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra. This move of NLSIU has been taken in response to a recent stand-off between NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad and BCI.