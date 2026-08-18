Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Orders Major Overhaul of NTA Amidst Recent UGC NET Issues

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has ordered a major revamp of the National Testing Agency. The decision has come following the recent cancellation of the UGC NET examination and related issues.

According to reports, more than 50 NTA staff members have been removed while 10 specialised leadership positions are being filled. The changes include hiring experts in cybersecurity, psychometrics and question-paper design.

Education Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad held a meeting with the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, DG @NTA_Exams, and other senior officials.



The Minister was apprised on the steps taken by NTA in the wake of recent issues, particularly with reference to reforming the… pic.twitter.com/D5r5jSY0q0 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) August 17, 2026

As per the details provided, the Education Minister held a meeting with the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, DG NTA and other senior officials. The Minister was apprised of the steps taken by the NTA in the wake of recent issued particularly to reform the overall system. The following changes are being made