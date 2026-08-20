UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2027: Exam Centre Selection Schedule OUT; Process begins August 24
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has announced the exam centre selection process for class 10th, 12th. Examination centres process begins august 24. check full schedule, how to apply, selection procedure.
The Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, UPMSP has announced the schedule for choosing exam centres for the 2027 Class 10 and 12 exams. This online selection process will begin from August 24, 2026 to October 29, 2026. The UP Board is doing this to maintain the exams fairness, reliability, and smooth function of exams. To start the process, school principals must upload details about their school's facilities to the official UPMSP website upmsp.edu.in. by August 24, 2026. The last date for the physical verification of the uploaded documents by the Tehsil-level committees constituted by district magistrates is September 3, 2026. While, the district school inspectors must upload verification reports, including tehsil-level committee comments, online by September 12.
UP Board 2027 Exam Centre Timeline
The Uttar Pradesh Board is setting up exam centres for the 2027 Class 10 and 12 exams. From August to October 2026, the Board will check school facilities, review lists, and let people share concerns to ensure the process is fair and organized.
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Date
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Event Description
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August 24, 2026
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Principals upload school details.
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September 3, 2026
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Committees verify school documents.
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September 12, 2026
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Inspectors upload verification reports.
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September 21, 2026
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District committees review the draft list.
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September 23, 2026
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List of ineligible schools posted online.
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September 28, 2026
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Centre list published; objections open.
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October 8, 2026
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Inspectors send objections to the Board.
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October 17, 2026
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Approved centre list and student seats posted.
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October 22, 2026
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Last day to report issues with centre capacity.
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October 29, 2026
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Final exam centre and student list released.
#upboardpryj pic.twitter.com/LKCW6qRp9O— Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) August 19, 2026
What has Changed in UP Board 2027 Centre Selection
The process for choosing exam centres has changed, instead of making a manual list, everything is now done through a multi-step online process. This process involves school principals, local committees, and district officials to ensure everything is accurate and on time. Only schools that have the right facilities will be chosen, and schools that are not allowed to host exams will not be chosen. Also, for the first time, people have a say in the process. Students, parents, teachers, and managers can now voice their concerns and submit objections before the official list of exam centres is out.
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Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.