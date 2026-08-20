UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2027: Exam Centre Selection Schedule OUT; Process begins August 24

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The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has announced the exam centre selection process for class 10th, 12th. Examination centres process begins august 24. check full schedule, how to apply, selection procedure.

The Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, UPMSP has announced the schedule for choosing exam centres for the 2027 Class 10 and 12 exams. This online selection process will begin from August 24, 2026 to October 29, 2026. The UP Board is doing this to maintain the exams fairness, reliability, and smooth function of exams. To start the process, school principals must upload details about their school's facilities to the official UPMSP website upmsp.edu.in. by August 24, 2026. The last date for the physical verification of the uploaded documents by the Tehsil-level committees constituted by district magistrates is September 3, 2026. While, the district school inspectors must upload verification reports, including tehsil-level committee comments, online by September 12. UP Board 2027 Exam Centre Timeline

The Uttar Pradesh Board is setting up exam centres for the 2027 Class 10 and 12 exams. From August to October 2026, the Board will check school facilities, review lists, and let people share concerns to ensure the process is fair and organized. Date Event Description August 24, 2026 Principals upload school details. September 3, 2026 Committees verify school documents. September 12, 2026 Inspectors upload verification reports. September 21, 2026 District committees review the draft list. September 23, 2026 List of ineligible schools posted online. September 28, 2026 Centre list published; objections open. October 8, 2026 Inspectors send objections to the Board. October 17, 2026 Approved centre list and student seats posted. October 22, 2026 Last day to report issues with centre capacity. October 29, 2026 Final exam centre and student list released.