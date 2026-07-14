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WBJEEB JELET 2026 Result OUT, Download Rank Card at wbjeeb.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 14:17 IST

WBJEE JELET 2026 result link is now active online. Candidates can check the result and download the rank cards using their application number and password at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEEB JELET 2026 Result OUT
WBJEEB JELET 2026 Result OUT
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WBJEE JELET 2026 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has issued the WBJEE JELET Results. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the result and download the rank card through the link on the official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the JELET 2026 entrance exam can visit the official website to check the result and download the rank cards. To download the PDF, students must visit the official website and log in with the application number and password. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the JELET 2026 result.

WBJEE JELET 2026 Result Direct Link - Click Here

Steps to Check JELET 2026 Rank Card

The link for candidates to check the WB JELET 2026 result is now available online. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the rank cards

Step 1: Visit the official WBJEEB website

Step 2: Click on JELET 2026

Step 3: Scroll down to click the JELET Rank card

Step 4: Login with the application number and password

Step 5: The individual rank cards will be displayed

Step 6: Download the rank card for further reference

JELET Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Rank Card

The link for candidates to download the WBJEE B JELET 2026 rank card is available on the official website. When downloading the rank cards, candidates must check the following details

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Category
  • Exam subject
  • Marks
  • Rank
  • Total marks
  • Qualifying status

WB JELET 2026 Final Answer Key 2026

The final answer key PDF for JELET 2026 has been announced online. The final answer key has been prepared  after thorough post-examination internal verification and review of candidates’ challenges as received

JELET 2026 Final Answer Key - Click Here

What After JELET Result 2026

With the JELET 2026 results declared, the board will now commence the counselling process. The complete counselling schedule for WBJEEB JELET 2026 counselling will be available on the official website soon. Based on the marks and rank scored, candidates can enter their choice of college and course for allotment. The seat allotment will be conducted based on the availability of seats, preference entered, and rank scored by candidates. Those allotted seats as per their preference must report to the allotted colleges for admissions to the 2nd year (3rd semester) of four-year bachelor’s degree courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy (except Architecture).

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 14:05 IST

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